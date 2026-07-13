A 65-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a bull bison launched him into the air at a Yellowstone campground

Professional photographer Mike MacLeod filmed the attack and later helped chase the bison away from the injured grandfather

The incident is the latest in a series of bison attacks on Yellowstone visitors in recent years

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A bull bison is seen in the mixed-age forest. Image: Andy Cross/The Denver Post

Source: Getty Images

A 65-year-old grandfather was seriously injured after a bull bison threw him roughly eight feet into the air at Yellowstone National Park in the United States. Footage of the incident, which took place on a Friday at one of the park's campgrounds, shows the animal charging at the man, chasing him through a cluster of trees before striking him with its horns and sending him flipping through the air.

Before the attack, the man had been standing near his grandchild, roughly 100 yards from where the bison was resting, taking photos on his phone. Park emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital. Yellowstone officials have not publicly released his name.

Photographer helped chase the bison away

The video posted by the page @abcnews was captured by Mike MacLeod, a professional photographer who happened to be at the campground at the time. MacLeod later spoke to CBS Mornings about what he did after the man was knocked down.

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"I charged the bison, yelling and screaming and kind of been trying to put my camera up in the air. And a bunch of other men joined me, and we successfully hazed the bison off of the, the victim."

Yellowstone's most dangerous animal

The National Park Service notes that bison have injured more Yellowstone visitors than any other animal in the park, and that they are unpredictable and can turn aggressive when they feel their space is being threatened. Park guidelines require visitors to keep a distance of at least 25 yards from bison, elk and similar wildlife, and at least 100 yards from predators such as bears and wolves.

The attack comes weeks after a 12-year-old was also hurt by a bison in the park in late June, with officials saying an investigation into that incident was underway. Last year, multiple bison encounters led to injuries, including a New Jersey man gored near the Old Faithful geyser and a Florida man hurt in the Lake Village area of the park.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People feel sorry for the victim

Social media users in the comments felt sorry for the man, sharing that they wish him speedy recovery.

Sid wrote:

"The lack of empathy in the comments is gross."

ColoradoLis said:

"People commenting before watching the video, you're showing your bias."

Lizzy’s_gurl wrote:

"These comments are so rude, dude. I'm pretty sure y'all have something else to do."

Danielle commented:

"Comments are weird."

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Source: Briefly News