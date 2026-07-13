A KwaZulu-Natal woman claimed to be Malawian at a repatriation site in a bid to leave South Africa with her male partner

Authorities grew suspicious after her story fell apart under questioning by different officials at the Musina temporary repatriation site

Home Affairs warned South Africans not to abuse the voluntary repatriation process and to travel to other countries legally

A South African woman was apprehended trying to leave SA illegally with her Malawian lover. Images: Amos GUMULIRA and Carlos Barquero

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A KwaZulu-Natal woman was caught at a repatriation site after falsely claiming to be Malawian, in an apparent attempt to follow her lover out of South Africa through an official deportation process.

The incident came to light through a report by eNCA, Home Affairs Acting Chief Director Albert Matsaung said the woman arrived at the Musina temporary repatriation site alongside her Malawian partner and told officials she was also from Malawi. Her plan was to use the voluntary repatriation process as a backdoor exit from the country.

Story falls apart under questioning

It did not take long for her account to unravel. After separate interviews with different authorities at the site, inconsistencies in her story raised enough concern for officials to dig deeper. She was eventually handed over to South African authorities, who confirmed through their own checks that she held South African citizenship.

Matsaung was direct about how the department views such attempts.

"We are not trying to promote illegal immigration to other countries by our own citizens, so this process must not be abused," he said.

He made clear that any South African who wishes to travel to another African country, including those wanting to be with a romantic partner, must go through the correct legal channels to do so.

View post here:

The voluntary repatriation process exists to assist foreign nationals who wish to return to their home countries. Officials at the site are trained to verify the identities and nationalities of those going through the process, which is what ultimately exposed the woman's plan.

3 Briefly News articles on Malawian repatriations

Source: Briefly News