Undocumented migrant speaks out from bus, admitting illegal stay in South Africa while returning home

He plans to return to South Africa legally after fixing his documentation next year

Calls for stricter enforcement highlight vulnerabilities in domestic law regarding undocumented migrants

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A Malawian national said that he will return to South Africa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

An undocumented foreign national admitted to living and working illegally in South Africa while sitting on a cross-border bus heading back to his home country. He spoke from a bus window in a video which went viral.

The individual in the video clip, which @SiphamandlaGoge posted on X, stated that he worked in a local gardening service during his stay in South Africa. He confirmed that he was residing in the country without valid legal documents and lacked the money required to fix his status while living here.

Migrant intends to return with proper papers

The undocumented man stated that he is returning to his original home country specifically to fix his documentation and make his status completely legal. He said that he plans to return to South Africa next year once his legal papers are properly sorted out. The independent person filming questioned how he managed to stay an entire year undetected, highlighting ongoing vulnerabilities in domestic law enforcement.

View the video on X here:

While the Border Management Authority and Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs officially called for strict zero-tolerance operations against the illicit transportation of undocumented foreign nationals, many individual foreign migrants continue to use these commercial long-distance cross-border buses to exit the sovereign South African country voluntarily before facing formal state deportation procedures.

Malawian compares South Africa and Zimbabwe

Briefly News also reported about a Malawian migrant who expressed his belief that Zimbabwe offers greater safety compared to South Africa amidst a growing migration crisis. This revelation comes as thousands of African migrants flee South Africa due to escalating anti-immigration sentiments and recent civil unrest.

The stark contrast in safety perceptions between Zimbabwe and South Africa has left many feeling compelled to seek refuge, prioritizing their well-being over past economic opportunities. As tensions rise, the burgeoning migration flows and regional dynamics prompt urgent conversations about the future of migrants in Southern Africa.

Source: Briefly News