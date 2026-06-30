Photos showed Malawian nationals burning their own clothes for warmth at a makeshift camp while waiting for repatriation buses

Police and army vehicles were stationed nearby as thousands continue to wait in unsheltered conditions for transport back to Malawi

The images have sparked strong reactions, with many calling for compassion while others pointed to the country's ongoing immigration tensions

Malawians stand around a makeshift campfire using clothes to keep warm. Images: @SABCNews/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Photos of Malawian nationals burning their own clothing to keep warm have left many South Africans deeply unsettled. The images, shared on 30 June 2026, show a makeshift campsite where Malawians are waiting for buses to take them home as part of the country's ongoing repatriation efforts.

With June marking the heart of winter, evenings have turned bitterly cold, and without proper shelter, burning clothes has become one of the only ways for people to stay warm overnight.

The photos show people gathered around fires, some wrapped in blankets, others in jackets and hoodies. The groups were all simply trying to make it through the night. Police and army vehicles can be seen parked nearby, monitoring the area.

Why so many are still waiting?

Thousands of Malawians remain stuck in temporary camps across South Africa, including the old Durban Drive-In, as authorities work through a massive backlog of repatriation requests.

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More than 15,000 Malawians have already been processed, but the scale of the situation has overwhelmed both South African and Malawian resources.

Organising buses for the long journey back to Malawi takes time, funding and coordination. And, many of those waiting still need their identities verified by the Malawian embassy before they can legally leave.

Authorities are prioritising women and children for the earliest convoys, which means many others are left waiting longer in difficult conditions.

The situation comes at a tense time, with the 30 June deadline set by the March and March movement for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

See the Facebook photos here.

SA debate the Malawians burning clothes

People shared a wide range of responses, with many feeling distressed by what they were seeing:

@KabweSikazwe asked:

"Where is our Ubuntu?"

@KgosiEugeneSwele said:

"Investors should burn currency, not clothes like Pablo."

@ThapeloPhago wrote:

"Just imagine if it was you. I love you Malawians."

@JacoKotzé said:

"For those who are laughing at this post, just wait. Your laughs will turn into tears."

@AmicaSieberhagen wrote:

"These are human beings as well, no matter where they come from. Have grace."

@LeratoLeerahMogale said:

"The empath in me is screaming louder than what I know is right."

@ReaLebogah asked:

"South Africa, are you happy now?"

@MotheoMothibi wrote:

"That surface after certain years will have potholes, and it's an environmental hazard to burn fire like that in public space. National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act (No. 39 of 2004)."

Malawians burning clothes to stay warm. Images: @SABCNews/Facebook

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News