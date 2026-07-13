SA TikToker Olebogeng Maropefela shared five unexpected career paths in agriculture that go far beyond traditional farming

The video covered roles like agricultural drone operator, data analyst, satellite crop monitoring specialist and content creators

South Africans took to the comments with questions on how they could break into these emerging agricultural fields

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Olebogeng named five career paths in agriculture. Image: @agriculturewithole

Source: TikTok

Olebogeng Maropefela, a South African aspiring farmer and TikTok creator behind the account @agriculturewithole, posted a video on 24 July 2026 that is getting people rethinking what a career in agriculture actually looks like.

Olebogeng walks viewers through five careers that sit at the intersection of farming and modern technology. The list starts with agricultural drone operators, she moves into precision agriculture specialists, third was agricultural data analyst, drew a personal reaction from Olebogeng herself. She admitted she once wanted to become a data analyst, and was clearly delighted to discover the role exists within agriculture.

Satellite crop monitoring specialists came in at number four and rounding out the list was a role Olebogeng described as her favourite: agricultural content creator. She pointed to the Agri SA Awards, as proof that the role is being taken seriously. The awards include a category specifically recognising agricultural influencers who educate and connect farming communities through social media, and entrants do not even need to own a farm to qualify.

View the TikTok video below:

Viewers want in on the new agricultural world

Ole's page lit up with people eager to find their entry point into these fields:

@uZama said:

"I love the field but have never found an entry point into it so I pivoted. Could you advise or assist? 🥺🙏❤️"

@coolbreeze🥹 asked:

"How does one transition from agricultural economics to agricultural data analyst?"

@Keyaraps commented:

"How do I become an agricultural content creator?"

@CikizwaM added:

"Girl love this type of content, thanx."

@Alina shared:

"Just followed you because I'm a farmer and I love agriculture ❤️"

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Source: Briefly News