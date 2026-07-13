A South African man took his siblings to a Joburg car auction and documented the car auction experience on TikTok

He shared the cars on auction and the different deals he found as well as the deal they got for the purchase of their own car

Viewers were divided with many sharing their own auction experiences and the current state of their auctioned vehicles

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Braidy King attended a car auction and purchased car. Image: @braidyking007

Source: TikTok

A South African TikToker went car shopping with his siblings at a Joburg auction and walked away with a vehicle at half its listed price. Mzansi weighs in on the purchase.

@braidyking007, known on TikTok as Braidy King, posted the video on 10 July 2026, taking his followers along for the full experience at the Birchmore auction. Braidy explored a Joburg auction featuring vehicles priced well below retail value before he and his siblings secured a car originally valued at R370,000 for about half the price.

"We got a car for half the price. The car was going at R370, 000."

How the car auction work

In the comments, Braidy explained that anyone can attend without registering in advance. Buyers simply show up and pay a refundable R5,000 deposit on the day. For those relying on vehicle finance, he recommended getting a pre-approval from the bank beforehand so buyers know their budget before bidding.

Several upcoming auctions are scheduled across Durban and Cape Town throughout July 2026, with Bidvest Automotive and ABSA running events offering between 50 and 120 vehicles each.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the auction finds

South Africans flooded Braidy King's page with their own thoughts and experiences:

@yndz said:

"Most economical way to buy a car"

@tadoela admitted:

"I always wanted to do it but I'm so scared I'll have bad luck buying these cars 😩"

@aphiwebrander added:

"Got my Kia Rio 2018 model there in 2023. Still cruising nice."

@Vivere Militare Est warned:

"My parents bought their Ranger from an auction, 2 years later they're always fixing something 😭🤚🏻"

@Pearlinkie Sekwape asked:

"What are the costs after buying the car at its auction price?"

More Briefly News on cars

A South African woman touched hearts after surprising her elderly father with a brand-new car, capturing his emotional reaction as he unwrapped the unexpected gift.

A South African man named Mr Mbhele celebrated buying a new car from Hey Halfway, sharing his exciting milestone and the dealership experience with Mzansi.

A South African woman crashed her car into a Planet Fitness gym after suffering a medical emergency, leaving people concerned about her condition.

Source: Briefly News