A South African man revealed he spent R2 million to attend a 2026 World Cup match, leaving viewers speechless

A TikTok video showed a car dealer listing everything you could buy with R2 million instead, from a BMW M3 to two GWM Haval bakkies

South Africans flooded the comments demanding answers, with many linking the spender to a well-known billionaire family

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A Haval dealership showed what 2 million could get instead of a Soccer World Cup. Image: @jojothejetplane and @totihaval

Source: TikTok

A South African man casually admitted to spending R2 million to watch a World Cup game, and the internet has not recovered since. Mzansi looked into who the man was. TikTok creator @jojothejetplane posted the clip on 5 July 2026, and it opens with a simple question directed at the South African man:

"How much did you spend to get here?"

The man responds without missing a beat that he spent 2 million and that he is from South Africa.

What R2 Million could buy you instead

Car dealer Haval Toti saw the clip and ran with it. In a response video, a salesperson walked viewers through exactly what that kind of money could get you off the showroom floor. For under R2 million, you could drive away in a 2026 BMW M3 Competition, or a 2017 BMW M3 paired with a BMW M2. If you preferred something bigger, a 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS was also on the table. The wildcard option? Not one but two GWM Haval 300s, both fitted with the Brabus kit.

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View the TikTok below:

Mzansi reacts to the R2 Million confession

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say on the TikTok page:

@Christiane Zealand🇿🇦 wrote:

"Investigation needed"

@Kev.Gov said:

"For 2 million rand, he should be able to run on the field with Messi"

@ o ra nna ore kak?

"That's Mike Nkuna's son; his father is a billionaire"

@EL Bicho noted:

"Relax, his dad owns Kaizer Chiefs, so he has the money"

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Source: Briefly News