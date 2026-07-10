"Investigation Needed": SA Man Claims He Spent R2 Million to Watch a World Cup Game and Stuns Mzansi
- A South African man revealed he spent R2 million to attend a 2026 World Cup match, leaving viewers speechless
- A TikTok video showed a car dealer listing everything you could buy with R2 million instead, from a BMW M3 to two GWM Haval bakkies
- South Africans flooded the comments demanding answers, with many linking the spender to a well-known billionaire family
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A South African man casually admitted to spending R2 million to watch a World Cup game, and the internet has not recovered since. Mzansi looked into who the man was. TikTok creator @jojothejetplane posted the clip on 5 July 2026, and it opens with a simple question directed at the South African man:
"How much did you spend to get here?"
The man responds without missing a beat that he spent 2 million and that he is from South Africa.
What R2 Million could buy you instead
Car dealer Haval Toti saw the clip and ran with it. In a response video, a salesperson walked viewers through exactly what that kind of money could get you off the showroom floor. For under R2 million, you could drive away in a 2026 BMW M3 Competition, or a 2017 BMW M3 paired with a BMW M2. If you preferred something bigger, a 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS was also on the table. The wildcard option? Not one but two GWM Haval 300s, both fitted with the Brabus kit.
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View the TikTok below:
Mzansi reacts to the R2 Million confession
South Africans in the comments had plenty to say on the TikTok page:
@Christiane Zealand🇿🇦 wrote:
"Investigation needed"
@Kev.Gov said:
"For 2 million rand, he should be able to run on the field with Messi"
@ o ra nna ore kak?
"That's Mike Nkuna's son; his father is a billionaire"
@EL Bicho noted:
"Relax, his dad owns Kaizer Chiefs, so he has the money"
More Briefly News on Soccer World Cup
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- A violent clash reportedly erupted outside a World Cup stadium in Mexico on the tournament’s opening day, with footage of the chaos leaving football fans shocked online.
- A South African boy’s emotional reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup exit went viral, with Kaizer Chiefs and Mzansi fans sharing their thoughts on the heartbreaking moment.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.