A South African boy burst into tears after Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal exited the 2026 World Cup

His sister, TikTok user Thando, filmed the emotional reaction and posted it online on 7 July 2026

Mzansi flooded the comments, joking that the boy needed the resilience of a Kaizer Chiefs supporter

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Screenshots taken from another clip as the boy crashed out. Images: Thando

Source: TikTok

A South African boy broke down crying after Ronaldo’s Portugal exited the World Cup. His sister Thando shared the emotional video on TikTok on 7 July 2026.

The clip showed her young brother sobbing moments after Spain eliminated Portugal from the tournament. Ronaldo is 41 years old, and many believe this was his final World Cup appearance.

Mzansi weighs in with humour

South Africans quickly filled the comment section once the video started circulating online. Several users joked that the boy would struggle badly as a Kaizer Chiefs supporter. They said that following Amakhosi builds tougher emotional armour than any World Cup heartbreak.

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Other parents shared similar stories about their own children crying during matches. Many said young fans see players like Ronaldo as heroes rather than athletes.

A few commenters defended the boy, saying his tears simply showed genuine love for football. Others said Ronaldo had earned his rest after a legendary twenty-five-year career.

The video has kept spreading, with South Africans finding both humour and warmth in it. It comes as the 2026 World Cup nears its final matches this month.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving Ronaldo

Source: Briefly News