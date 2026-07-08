“Let Him Try Kaizer Chiefs”: Mzansi Reacts to SA Boy in Tears Over Ronaldo’s World Cup Exit
- A South African boy burst into tears after Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal exited the 2026 World Cup
- His sister, TikTok user Thando, filmed the emotional reaction and posted it online on 7 July 2026
- Mzansi flooded the comments, joking that the boy needed the resilience of a Kaizer Chiefs supporter
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A South African boy broke down crying after Ronaldo’s Portugal exited the World Cup. His sister Thando shared the emotional video on TikTok on 7 July 2026.
The clip showed her young brother sobbing moments after Spain eliminated Portugal from the tournament. Ronaldo is 41 years old, and many believe this was his final World Cup appearance.
Mzansi weighs in with humour
South Africans quickly filled the comment section once the video started circulating online. Several users joked that the boy would struggle badly as a Kaizer Chiefs supporter. They said that following Amakhosi builds tougher emotional armour than any World Cup heartbreak.
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Other parents shared similar stories about their own children crying during matches. Many said young fans see players like Ronaldo as heroes rather than athletes.
A few commenters defended the boy, saying his tears simply showed genuine love for football. Others said Ronaldo had earned his rest after a legendary twenty-five-year career.
The video has kept spreading, with South Africans finding both humour and warmth in it. It comes as the 2026 World Cup nears its final matches this month.
Watch the video below:
More stories involving Ronaldo
- Mamelodi Sundowns star Fawaaz Basadien has explained why he draws inspiration from former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo during his youth days.
- Cristiano Ronaldo has outlined his international football retirement timeline as he approaches his 41st birthday.
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continued their legendary rivalry when they compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za