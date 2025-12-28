Mamelodi Sundowns defender Fawaad Basadien has shared that he looked up to Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo during his youth, admiring the way the star exemplifies professionalism and discipline both on and off the pitch.

The 29-year-old joined Masandawana from Stellenbosch FC at the start of the season in a high-profile transfer. However, his time at Chloorkop has yet to meet expectations, with the Bafana Bafana left-back featuring in just seven matches across all competitions.

Although Basadien’s position differs from that of Al Nassr’s captain, he admits he has drawn valuable lessons from Ronaldo’s approach, applying aspects of the superstar’s work ethic and mindset to his own game.

Basadien on drawing inspiration from Ronaldo

Basadien, who missed out on the final Bafana Bafana AFCON squad, gave a detailed analysis of what he has learnt from Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Observing him has shown me the value of professionalism, discipline, and the constant pursuit of growth—principles I apply to my own game every day,” Basadien told Sundowns magazine.

“At Sundowns, I’m lucky to train with top-tier teammates whose commitment, sharp thinking, and teamwork inspire me to elevate my performance both on and off the field.”

Source: Briefly News