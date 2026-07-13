A South African man living in Chicago flew to Johannesburg to watch the Springboks take on England at Ellis Park Stadium

The fan claims to own one of the top 10 Springbok bars in the world, filled with rare memorabilia including the 1995 World Cup matchball

South Africans online praised the Chicago-based fan for his extraordinary dedication to the green and gold

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A South African man living in the US shares his obsession with the Springboks. Image: The Feed CPT

Source: Facebook

A South African man based in Chicago has declared himself the most devoted Springbok supporter on the planet, and the evidence he brought to Ellis Park Stadium on 4 July made it very hard to argue otherwise. The fan, who describes his support for the Springboks as an outright addiction, travelled from the United States to Johannesburg, Ellis Park to watch South Africa face England.

A Springbok bar like no other

He told the camera in the video shared by Facebook account The Feed CPT that he has likely spent more money following the Springboks than anyone else in the world, flying across continents to watch them play wherever they go. Back home in Chicago, the man says he has built what he believes is one of the top ten Springbok bars in the world.

The collection housed inside it is remarkable. Among the prized items are a rugby jersey signed by both Nelson Mandela and Francois Pienaar, the actual matchball from the 1995 Rugby World Cup final, a 2003 Springboks test cap, and a British and Irish Lions test cap. He shared all of this while dressed in traditional Zulu headgear, which only added to the warmth of the moment.

Watch the Chicago Springbok superfan outside Ellis Park in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi salutes the ultimate Bok fan

For many South Africans, his story was a reminder that the love of the Springboks stretches far beyond home soil.

User @Linda Card said:

"While wearing Zulu headgear. Much respect!"

User @Daleen Haasbroek wrote:

"Please give him a free ticket and treat him royal."

User @Lionel Misfit Pienaar commented:

"This is the ultimate Bok fan"

User @Dean Burger added:

"What a champ"

User @Christo Stander shared:

"Mooi, nan (beautiful man) 🤜🏈."

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Source: Briefly News