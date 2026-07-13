Clicks staff organised a dignified head office procession to honour rugby stars Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini

Staff dressed in South African national colours carried framed portraits and draped a luggage cart in the SA flag

South Africans were moved by the tribute, praising Clicks for showing heart in a moment of national grief

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Clicks Staff take a moment to honour Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini. Image: @uncedolwetu_m

Source: TikTok

Clicks employees paid a deeply moving tribute to South African rugby stars Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini at the head office on 13 July 2026. A TikTok video posted by user @uncedolwetu_m captured the moment.

In the video, a staff member pushes a luggage cart draped in the national flag. Framed black-and-white portraits of Adams are mounted on the front of the cart and a procession of colleagues dressed in red, black, and green-and-gold accessories follow behind, carrying additional framed photographs and small South African flags. The procession is solemn and dignified, a coordinated act of remembrance carried out in a busy public space.

Some ways to honour a loved one's memory

A few meaningful ways to honour a loved one after their passing, including creating a memorial, planting a tree, making a donation in their name, preserving memories through photos or keepsakes, continuing traditions they loved, sharing stories with family and friends, and celebrating their life through acts of kindness or special anniversaries.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Moved by Clicks Tribute

South Africans flooded the comments section on the TikToker's page with emotion and gratitude:

@Kene-Babe said:

"Other companies think it's AI 😭 Thank you Clicks... this is beautiful"

@B shared:

"We are such a beautiful country omg guys 😭😭"

@ceciliambendeni said:

"Guys this is soooo painful.. 😭"

@Zethu wrote:

"Oh man, humanity is still alive 🥹❤️"

More Briefly News on Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini

Source: Briefly News