"Thank You Clicks": Clicks Staff Honour Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini With Head Office Tribute
- Clicks staff organised a dignified head office procession to honour rugby stars Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini
- Staff dressed in South African national colours carried framed portraits and draped a luggage cart in the SA flag
- South Africans were moved by the tribute, praising Clicks for showing heart in a moment of national grief
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Clicks employees paid a deeply moving tribute to South African rugby stars Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini at the head office on 13 July 2026. A TikTok video posted by user @uncedolwetu_m captured the moment.
In the video, a staff member pushes a luggage cart draped in the national flag. Framed black-and-white portraits of Adams are mounted on the front of the cart and a procession of colleagues dressed in red, black, and green-and-gold accessories follow behind, carrying additional framed photographs and small South African flags. The procession is solemn and dignified, a coordinated act of remembrance carried out in a busy public space.
Some ways to honour a loved one's memory
A few meaningful ways to honour a loved one after their passing, including creating a memorial, planting a tree, making a donation in their name, preserving memories through photos or keepsakes, continuing traditions they loved, sharing stories with family and friends, and celebrating their life through acts of kindness or special anniversaries.
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View the TikTok video below:
Mzansi Moved by Clicks Tribute
South Africans flooded the comments section on the TikToker's page with emotion and gratitude:
@Kene-Babe said:
"Other companies think it's AI 😭 Thank you Clicks... this is beautiful"
@B shared:
"We are such a beautiful country omg guys 😭😭"
@ceciliambendeni said:
"Guys this is soooo painful.. 😭"
@Zethu wrote:
"Oh man, humanity is still alive 🥹❤️"
More Briefly News on Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini
- The ANC, EFF and MK Party united in mourning young Jayden Adams, with political leaders putting aside their differences to pay tribute following his tragic death.
- South Africans mourned talented young rugby player Luqobo Makwedini after an emotional tribute video shared on Instagram touched many hearts.
- Luqobo Makwedini's uncle shared an emotional tribute after the young rugby star's death in France, describing the family's heartbreak and remembering his legacy.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.