Jay-Z debuted his 30th anniversary show concert series at Yankee Stadium on Friday, 10 July 2026

Superstars like his wife, Beyoncé, their daughter Blue Ivy, Eminem, Rihanna and many others made special guest appearances

Ahead of the shows, Jay-Z endured six days of brushing out his locks, but the public noticed he had cut his afro hair when he stepped on stage

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The public noticed Jay-Z cut his hair for his Yankee Stadium shows. Photos: Gilbert Flores, Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

On Friday, Jay-Z performed at Yankee Stadium, the beginning of a concert series celebrating his debut album Reasonable Doubt’s 30th anniversary. During his opening show, fans were surprised by his sudden appearance change.

Jay-Z's new shows and fresh hair

The billionaire rapper turned heads when he walked out in front of the crowd sporting what appeared to be a fresh buzzcut. This, after a dramatic departure from the afro he had been working on after spending six days brushing out dreadlocks earlier this month.

The effort he put into detangling those locks made the sudden cut all the more unexpected for fans who had been following his hair journey closely.

Public reactions to Jay-Z's new hair

The transformation has sparked thousands of posts across TikTok and X, with videos of the rapper on stage attracting millions of views and comments from people admitting they've suddenly started seeing him in a different light.

Stefanie Moss901 commented:

“He looks so much younger 🥰🔥💯”

Dolly Barbie wrote:

“I see what Beyoncé saw from the beginning.”

Elisa stated:

“He's looking real NY now 🔥”

Coko commented:

“It’s not about the looks. It’s ABOUT the SWAG! There’s nothing like a NYC/Jersey man swag baby! 🙌🏾🗽🤭”

The Pen From Yesterday noted:

“MAN! He just brushed out his years long dreadlocks, rocked an afro, and now a buzzcut! WHAT is happening?!😲”

A night full of surprises

The appearance change was just one of many moments that made the opening show memorable. Jay-Z brought out some of the biggest names in music for the celebration, with his wife Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy, who made history at the Met Gala.

Eminem, Rihanna, Alicia Keys and many others also made special guest appearances on the night.

The concert marks the beginning of a series of shows honouring Reasonable Doubt, the debut album Jay-Z released back in 1996. Three decades on, the record is widely regarded as one of the greatest debut albums in hip-hop history, and the anniversary run is shaping up to be a landmark moment in his career.

Between the surprise guests, the milestone occasion, and the new haircut nobody saw coming, it is safe to say Jay-Z gave the crowd at Yankee Stadium far more than they bargained for on opening night.

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z in February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter step into the spotlight

In more entertainment updates, Briefly News reported about Jay-Z's shows at Yankee Stadium that included performances from global stars like Eminem, Rihanna, and Jeezy.

But the crowd was caught off guard when Jay-Z's wife, Beyoncé, and later his daughter, Blue Ivy (14), unexpectedly emerged to deliver the best performances of all.

Source: Briefly News