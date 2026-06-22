Jay-Z is currently rocking a large, natural Afro because Beyoncé and family meticulously combed out the long, freeform locs he had grown over the last seven years

In a diary-style video that has gone viral, Beyoncé revealed that Jay initially decided to grow his hair in a bid to help their daughter, Blue Ivy

Jay-Z's dreadlocks took six days to detangle, and eight bottles of conditioner were used

Jay-Z and Beyoncé in December 2024 in Los Angeles before brushing out his dreadlocks. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

When Jay-Z stepped on the stage at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on 30 May 2026, people were surprised by his gravity-defying new Afro. For years, he rocked super-sized long locs, so the new hair instantly sparked confusion, curiosity, and, of course, countless social media debates. Is it a wig? A hairpiece? A stage trick? Maybe a PR stunt?

This is a look we've never seen from the rapper, making the dramatic transformation one of the most talked-about celebrity beauty moments.

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z in February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

In a now viral video released by Cecréd on 21 June 2026 and titled The Blueprint, Beyoncé narrates Jay's hair transformation, and she can be seen working on his hair. In the video, she explains why Jay initially grew his hair:

"Jay grew out his hair to show his daughter that her hair is like her daddy’s hair. When Blue was five years old, she wasn't feeling very confident about her hair. When she told her father that, it inspired him to grow out his hair."

It comes as no surprise that they used an arsenal of Cecréd products, Beyoncé’s haircare line, to detangle the knots. Jay's hairstylist, Letisia Ravelo, said they used about eight bottles of conditioner to get the job done.

Reactions to Jay-Z's new hair

The video of Beyoncé narrating the hair journey of her husband was released by her hairline, Cecréd, on Father's Day. This is what the fans had to say:

@HotrockRN enjoyed the video and wrote:

"This is seriously such a treat! I know Beyonce is his wife, but y’all, this is BEYONCE narrating and she’s in the video— doing hair!"

@ladyfabolous23 reacted to the heartfelt video by commenting:

"There is so much love in this video!"

Beyoncé helped to brush out Jay-Z's locs and narrated the video of Jay-Z's new hair journey. Photos: Cécred

Source: Youtube

@mreynol1 shut down the wig rumours:

"Their marketing strategy to shut down haters is top tier. This was also to address subtly that Jay Z is not wearing a wig. They made sure to show that his hair is from the scalp."

@lissanj complimented Jay and his daughter's hair:

"Jay got some beautiful healthy hair just like his daughter Blue.💖"

@vonch33 liked the diary-style video and said:

"Dropping this on Father's Day is so appropriate. What an amazing documentary!"

It took 6 days and 8 bottles of conditioner to detangle the locs to create Jay-Z's new hairstyle. Photos: @rocnation

Source: UGC

Jay-Z's dramatic hair transformation has become much more than a celebrity style moment. The story behind his seven-year hair journey revealed a touching act of fatherly support, showing how he helped boost Blue Ivy's confidence by embracing their natural hair.

The family's close bond was also on display earlier this year when Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy made headlines with their appearance at the Met Gala, once again capturing public attention as one of entertainment's most influential families.

Blue Ivy breaks the rules at the Met Gala

In more news about the famous Carter family, Briefly News reported about Beyoncé, who returned to the Met Gala and brought her daughter, Blue Ivy, and husband, Jay-Z.

The last time Beyoncé graced the Met Gala red carpet was in 2016. She returned in 2026, and together with her daughter, Blue Ivy, broke the rules of the Gala and made history.

Source: Briefly News