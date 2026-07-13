Jay-Z, widely regarded as the greatest rapper of all time, kicked off his 30-year commemorative concert run at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 10, 2026

His eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, showed up on stage as an unexpected special guest and played the piano

Beyoncé also made an unannounced cameo to perform Mary J. Blige's vocal parts on Can't Knock the Hustle

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Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé at the 2026 Met Gala on 4 May 2026 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter is making the world pay attention. Videos from the Yankee Stadium concert in July 2026 show the 14-year-old seated at a grand piano on a massive stage, delivering a live performance that has since set the internet ablaze.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter steps into the spotlight

Jay-Z, who debuted a new afro for his return to the stage, launched a string of live performances at the Yankee Stadium, in honour of the three-decade milestone of his first album, Reasonable Doubt.

The crowd was caught off guard when his spouse, Beyoncé, unexpectedly emerged to deliver the classic chorus of the track Can’t Knock the Hustle, initially recorded by Mary J. Blige.

Once the duet concluded, Jay-Z joked to the crowd,

“Oh, she can sing.”

In response, the Cowboy Carter artist told the stadium,

“Give it up for my baby.”

The familial collaborations didn't end there. Jay-Z subsequently brought his 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, out to accompany him on the track Feelin’ It.

The footage of Blue Ivy and Beyoncé on stage was captured by many, including Rolling Stone, Variety and Emmy-winning sports journalist Julia Adams, who shared the video on Instagram.

Blue Ivy wore a white pinstriped Yankee-themed jersey and a blue baseball cap.

Watch Blue Ivy perform live on the piano at Yankee Stadium on Instagram here.

The clips spread rapidly, with viewers stunned by her composure and talent at such a young age.

Watch Beyoncé perform along with Jay-Z on Instagram here.

Public reactions to the viral performance

The comments section overflowed with admiration and anticipation. Here is what people had to say:

@roswieda:

"This playing on the piano and dancing with mom is just the beginning folks. Wait till she shows all her hard working… THE GREATEST STAR ON THE PLANET ❤️‍🔥"

@jraqueac:

"So awesome 🤩"

@iamthequeenofshade:

"HER TIME IS COMING!!!! ❤️✨"

@missagadaofficial:

"That was beautiful ♡"

@atxshelly:

"Ok am I the only crying right now😭🤩"

@iamthequeenofshade:

"ROYALTY!!!!!"

@renattobелfort:

"And she's only 14y old. I know she's gonna be thee greatest star on earth. Mark my words. 🔥🔥🔥"

Blue Ivy is the eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, two of the most decorated artists in music history. She first made headlines as an infant and has since racked up her own accolades, including a Grammy Award.

Blue Ivy Carter and Alicia Keys also performed with Jay-Z. Photos: @aliciakeys, @blueivycter

Source: Instagram

Blue Ivy made history at the Met Gala in 2026

In more entertainment updates about the Carters, Briefly News reported about Beyoncé, who returned to the Met Gala red carpet with her daughter, Blue Ivy.

On Monday, 4 May 2026, the Drunk in Love musician, who stepped away from fashion’s biggest night for a decade, made a memorable return with her husband, Jay-Z and daughter, Blue Ivy, who subsequently made history at the Met.

Source: Briefly News