An isiXhosa lecturer shared a video of his starstruck encounter with a veteran actor famous for his role in Ityala Lamawele

The two bonded over their shared love of isiXhosa, laughing after discovering they both studied their honours degrees in languages they were not born into

South Africans online praised the warm interaction and called the veteran actor's work timeless

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A local lecturer was beaming with joy after meeting an Xhosa telenovela actor. Image: @mnu_khaya

Source: Instagram

A South African isiXhosa lecturer went viral after sharing a video of himself meeting a beloved veteran actor known for his lead role in classic Xhosa telenovelas such as Ityala Lamawele and Linempoxo Isiko. The clip was posted by lecturer @mnu_khaya on Instagram on 4 May 2026 and quickly captured the hearts of viewers who grew up watching the iconic shows.

A love for isiXhosa beyond borders

The creator could barely contain his excitement as he chatted with the veteran star, who revealed that he played the lead character Vuyo in Ityala Lamawele. The moment clearly meant a great deal to the lecturer, who shared that he first encountered the story of Ityala Lamawele while completing his honours degree in isiXhosa, despite not being a native Xhosa speaker.

What made the exchange even more endearing was what the veteran actor revealed next: that he himself had done his honours degree in Afrikaans. The two burst out laughing at the unexpected parallel, bonding warmly over their shared passion for language and the importance of preserving pure isiXhosa.

Watch the starstruck meeting in the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the heartwarming reunion

The interaction resonated with viewers because it showed that dedication to a language and its culture does not have to begin at birth.

User @luu_nomatye wrote:

"Absolutely brilliant. I love this interaction. Mr Yabo's work on Ityala Lama Wele is timeless and iconic ❤️ ZA 🙏."

User @dempumza said:

"Wow! Ndiyayithanda le nto bethuna. Makufundwe maan. 🐻 🍎 (I love this thing, guys. Let people learn)."

User @khanyimjodo_xhaso wrote:

"My uncle 🕊️."

User @chris_d888 shared:

"A genuinely beautiful language."

User @nosi_mahijana commented:

"Haibo! nguVuyo kanti lo🤭😍 (so this is Vuyo)? I loved that drama."

User @mlibo_sotashe

"Beautiful interaction 🙌❤️."

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Source: Briefly News