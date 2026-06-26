A heartwarming video showed twin toddlers practising their Xhosa speaking skills during a park outing

The children were guided through basic greetings and polite expressions by their supportive nanny

The father publicly praised the nanny for her educational efforts and admitted he is learning too, earning high praise online

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A father shared a beautiful moment of language learning during a casual outdoor trip. Image: Erns Grundling

Source: Facebook

A heartwarming video shared on Facebook by Erns Grundling on 25 June 2026 has melted the hearts of social media users across South Africa. The clip shows his twin toddlers spending quality time out in a park alongside their nanny, Thandi. During the outing, Thandi captured a beautiful moment of actively teaching the young children Xhosa conversation.

Nanny praised for teaching twin toddlers how to speak Xhosa

She patiently guided the toddlers on how to properly greet, respond, and even say thank you in the language. The proud father shared the footage online to thank Thandi for the wonderful lesson, openly noting that he was also learning the language along with his kids.

Watch the Facebook video below:

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Mzansi viewers found the interaction incredibly cute. Many praised the nanny for her dedication and effort in teaching the children an African language at such a young age.

User @Leonora Lombard commented:

"We want more class with the boys. Too precious."

User @Anna Oppel said:

"Native language is really an asset, especially if they learn it from a young age."

User @Snuffels Cynthia Botes Burger shared:

"Isn't this adorable. Definitely a beautiful lady worth gold!"

User @Alta Steenekamp commented:

"Very, very good that they are learning an African language. They will never regret it. I wish I could speak a foreign language. I had North Sotho as a subject even in matric, but I forgot it.

User @Rina Buys added:

"This is so cute."

User @Bettie Schoombee Eichstadt shared:

"Ah, Thandi! You are cute for teaching this to them. Just hear how beautifully they are talking!"

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Source: Briefly News