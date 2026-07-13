Izingane Zesthembu returns for Season 4 on August 20, featuring a refreshed format and expanded cast

The new season shifts to a reality telenovela style with bi-weekly episodes for deeper family storytelling

Mixed fan reactions highlight excitement and anticipation for changes, including more focus on Mseleku family dynamics

Mzansi Magic confirmed 'Izingane Zesthembu' Season 4. Image: Jabu_Macdonald

Source: Twitter

Fans of the Mseleku family are in for more drama following the end of Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9. Mzansi Magic has officially renewed Izingane Zesthembu for a fourth season, with a refreshed format and a bigger cast.

On Monday, 13 July 2026, Mzansi Magic announced the Izingane Zesthembu Season 4 premiere date. The channel released the first teaser trailer, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the new season.

Izingane Zesthembu returns with several changes

Entertainment commentator Jabulani MacDonald also shared more details about the revamped show on X (formerly Twitter). According to MacDonald, Izingane Zesthembu has been transformed into a reality telenovela and will now follow more members of the Mseleku family instead of focusing only on the five older siblings: Mpumelelo, Mpilo, Sne, Lwandle and Abongwe.

MacDonald also revealed that the new season will air twice a week, every Wednesday and Thursday, instead of once a week. Season 4 premieres on 20 August 2026 at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic.

See the post below:

Entertainment commentator and Read The Room co-host Phil Mphela reshared the Izingane Zesthembu season four teaser trailer on his X account.

Watch the trailer below:

SA reacts to Izingane Zesthembu Season 4 teaser

Fans had mixed reactions to the trailer. While some joked about the cast and wished Lwandle’s pregnant girlfriend would appear, others debated which Mseleku siblings deserve more screen time. Several viewers, however, praised Musa Mseleku for creating opportunities for his children through the reality TV franchise.

Here are some of the comments:

@MaNkums said:

“I don’t like TikTok comments; someone said Abongwe ngathi umfazi ka Undertaker and I can’t unsee it 😭”

@ma68390 remarked:

“Missed opportunity where’s Lwandle’s rude girlfriend, the one who was pregnant? She looked like she’d make good TV that one!”

@Water03S suggested:

“The show rotating around Mpumelelo and Sne.🤚🏻 At least Lwandle shared his life last season. Mpilo and Abongwe shouldn’t even be part of it.”

@ItsSmashh_ gushed:

“I honestly love what Mseleku did with his kids; this is cool.”

Mzansi reacted to the 'Izingane Zesthembu' Season 4 teaser trailer. Image: Jabu_Macdonald

Source: Twitter

Mpilo Mseleku speaks on Izingane Zesthembu Season 4

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mpilo Mseleku opened up about what viewers can expect as the hit series Izingane Zesthembu returns for its fourth season.

The reality TV star said she has grown emotionally since the past seasons and will show a more vulnerable side this time around.

Source: Briefly News