A young boy named Aidan was filmed attempting to read an Afrikaans children's book aloud, translating phonetically into English

The clip, shared on TikTok by @justellabella, captured Aidan's priceless facial expressions as he worked through the text

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter and recognition, saying they felt every bit of his confusion

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Young boy amuses SA with Afrikaans reading. Image: @justellabella

Source: TikTok

A young boy named Aidan took on an Afrikaans children's book and ended up delivering one of the funniest language moments South Africa has seen online in a while.

On 12 July 2026, TikToker @justellabella shared a short clip of Aidan sitting in the backseat of a car, clutching a copy of an Afrikaans children's classic. Rather than reading it in Afrikaans, he attempted to sound out the words phonetically and interpret them in English. The caption summed it up perfectly:

"Aidan reading Afrikaans in English broke my brain."

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Read Afrikaans books, news, and articles regularly. Watch Afrikaans movies and TV shows. Listen to Afrikaans music and podcasts. Use language learning apps. Create and review flashcards. Practise with native speakers. Set weekly vocabulary goals. Keep a vocabulary journal. Play Afrikaans word games. Use active recall to strengthen memory.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Aidan's reading session

South Africans in the comments could not get enough of the moment. This is what they said on @justellabella's page:

@DeaDam07 said:

"His confidence is commendable though 😁"

@Nicole commented:

"Wow. Took me a bit longer to focus but still wow."

@ShiamVanSalee shared:

"This is me. I understand this 😳"

@ice queen added:

"We feel his pain 🙃"

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Source: Briefly News