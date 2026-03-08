Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

South Africans Defend Afrikaner against Americans’ Views on Afrikaans in TikTok Video
People

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • An American posted a TikTok video about his thoughts on white South Africans, specifically Afrikaners
  • The man from the USA was up in arms as he discussed South Africa's dutch descendent ethnic group
  • Mzansi online users shared their thoughts after hearing the man's hot take about Afrikaners

An American man shared a TikTok video where he was reacting to the identity of a white South African. The man was having a meltdown over the Afrikaner population in Mzansi, which attracted the attention of locals on TikTok.

American man shares thoughts on Afrikaans
American man's thoughts on Afrikaans left South Africans divided. Image: @steph_september
Source: TikTok

The American received feedback about his take on the ethnicity of some South Africans. The video posted on 7 March 2026 showed South Africans' unity as many locals flooded his comment section.

In a video on TikTok, a man, @steph_september, posted videos asking why South Africans identify themselves as Africans. He shared a screenshot of a girl who said she speaks Afrikaans, which he mistook for her ethnicity. The US man used the clip as proof of white South Africans calling themselves Africans. Watch the video of the Americans discussing Mzansi below:

South Africans defend Afrikaner identity

Many commented on the video explaining the difference between Afrikaans and Afrikaners. People also argued that Africa can be used by any race. Online users acknowledged that Afrikaner people are of Dutch descent and that Afrikaner translates to Africa. Britannica describes Afrikaners as descendants of the Boer which translates to farmers in Dutch. Read people's divided comments below:

South Africans discuss diversity in Africa
South Africans argued there is racial diversity in Africa. Image: RDNE / Pexels
Source: UGC

🎀Melitta slammed the American's video criticising Afrikaners:

"Those are languages. And like a person from Africa … is African … regardless of skin colour.

𝑺𝒖𝒈𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒂 posited another argument against the American:

"The name Africa is literally from romans so why can’t white people call a language Afrikaans if the word itself is from Europe."

Sonia defended Afrikaners' ethnic identity:

"They aren't Dutch, they are Afrikaners. Not necessarily Africans but Afrikaners."

🫟🩵🩷Pray all day🩷🩵🫟 agreed with the American:

"Afrikaans means African in Dutch.. and yes these people are DUTCH not African."

Kuhle slammed the naysayer, denying Afrikaners the African label:

"Leave our white people alone😭😭they give us biltong."

Sonwabile.S 🇿🇦 felt the Americans lost the plot:

"Bro, those are languages. Afrikaners are what they are called."

OT Gravíty joked about Afrikaners' identity as Africans:

"They're our whites. Leave them alone, they don't Shoot us when they pull us over."

ladique also defended Afrikaners' right to be considered Africans:

"I’m a Zulu, I speak isiZulu. She Afrikaner, she speaks Afrikaans. What’s the problem here?"

Source: Briefly News

