A granny’s handmade creations are winning over Mzansi, with strong support building online

Easy ways to back local makers are highlighted, encouraging everyday community involvement

Social media users are reacting positively and asking how they can get involved

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Gloria shows off the bags she's made. Image: @Angel Hearts

Source: Facebook

A granny proudly showed off the handmade bags she creates for teachers, and Mzansi quickly rallied behind her initiative.

Sitting at her workstation in a Facebook video shared on 05 July 2026, Gloria displayed one of her completed creations called the teacher bag. She works at Angel Hearts, a workshop that supports people with disabilities. The Bloemfontein based non-profit organization caters to people with disabilities by teaching them to be creative and express that creativity. The woman behind the camera commented on Gloria's bags:

"She makes beautiful teacher bags. It can even be used for a picnic mat or knitting bag. We are asking R395 each. Each one comes with a pencil case."

The team at Angel Hearts workshop. Image: @Angel Hearts

Source: Facebook

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Simple ways to support local artisans

Supporting local artisans is about small everyday choices that can have a big impact on their livelihoods and communities. According to Artisans Cooperative blog, these are some of the ways to do it.

Buy directly from local makers and choose locally sourced materials to support small businesses and the local economy

Visit markets, stalls, and shops even when you’re not buying, as visibility and interest still matter

Support artisans online by liking, sharing, and following their work to help them reach more customers

Recommend local artisans to friends and family and use them for gifts, events, or special occasions

Invite artisans to run workshops in schools, libraries, or community groups to expand their reach

Encourage collaboration between artisans to create new opportunities and preserve traditional crafts

Support their involvement in local decisions that may affect their access to materials or workspaces

Showcase local artisan products in business spaces to promote their work and values

Build relationships with artisans to improve communication and create more meaningful, customised products

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi inquired about how to get one

South Africans asked for more information on getting their hands on one, while others simply praised the wonderful work. This is what Mzansi had to say on the foundations Facebook page:

Elizna Conradie Logan said:

"I use my teacher's bag for a crochet bag all 6 of us ladies have invested in such a bag."

Tania Luttig wrote:

"Beautiful, what price is this please?"

Bets Vd Berg commented:

"I have one.. This is my knitting bag. Enough space for lots of wool, needles and scissors."

Mary-Anne Prinsloo noted:

"Beautiful. Works great for the teachers."

Mary Cornelius Omarjee added:

"How do we order this?"

More Briefly News on handmade designs

South Africans were touched after an unemployed woman shared her effort to earn a living by creating and selling handmade toys, inspiring many online.

A South African man impressed social media users after showing off clever potjie lid holders he bought, with many praising the practical kitchen idea.

An artist’s stunning cracked-glass portrait of Jonasi left social media users amazed, with many praising the creativity and detail that went into the unique artwork.

Source: Briefly News