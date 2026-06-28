Wanatu has launched two subscription plans, Wanatu Nou at R99 and Wanatu Premium at R199 per month

Both plans give riders discounts, shorter wait times, the ability to choose a specific driver, and extra midpoints per trip

The subscription launch follows a major app overhaul that added pre-booking, a prepaid wallet, and a courier service

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A picture of a Wanatu vehicle. Image: maroelamedia

Source: UGC

Gauteng’s home-grown ride-hailing service Wanatu has just made its offering even more appealing. The Pretoria and Centurion-based platform, nicknamed the Afrikaans Uber, launched two subscription tiers in June 2026. Riders can now sign up monthly for perks that go well beyond a standard trip.

The two plans are Wanatu Nou, priced at R99 per month, and Wanatu Premium at R199 per month. Both give members a 10% discount, reduced wait times, the freedom to choose a specific driver, and extra midpoints during a trip. A loyalty programme is also on the way, with details still to be confirmed.

Built around safety and reliability

Wanatu has always set itself apart from Uber and Bolt with a very different model. The company employs its drivers full-time and pays each one a basic salary. All vehicles are company-owned, tracked, and fitted with panic buttons and front and inward-facing dash cameras. A control room monitors rides around the clock.

According to reports, systems and logistics manager Gustav Grotius said the subscription launch follows the biggest app upgrade since Wanatu’s November 2024 launch. The update brought a cleaner design, pre-booking, a prepaid wallet, a courier service, and business accounts. The old version of the app stopped working on 15 June 2026.

Wanatu Nou members get the 10% discount and shorter wait times during off-peak hours only. Wanatu Premium extends those benefits to any time of day. Premium riders also get three midpoints per trip instead of two.

The app interface. Image: maroelamedia

Source: UGC

The app is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery. A yellow icon on the logo marks the new version from the old one.

Read the full report here.

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Source: Briefly News