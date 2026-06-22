Social media is buzzing after Anele Mdoda's husband, Bonelela "Buzza James" Mgudlwa, was seemingly dragged into another scandal, this time, involving a popular content creator

A TikToker claimed that she had a strange experience with the husband of someone named Anele, accusing him of trying to "humble her," and social media immediately speculated that she may be referring to Mdoda's husband

This latest incident falls on the heels of Mgudlwa's recent run-in with the law over a multi-million-rand corruption scandal, raising concern among social media users over his apparent inability to stay out of trouble

Anele Mdoda's husband was seemingly caught up in more drama. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Just as the dust had settled in the controversial COVID-19 corruption scandal, Anele Mdoda's husband has found himself once again trending for the wrong reasons.

Bonelela "Buzza James" Mgudlwa's name has been dragged into another viral scandal after a TikToker with the handle lulamaxalipiworldwide shared a video on 18 June 2026 about a recent experience while out in Sandton on a lunch date with a friend. The video was captioned "Anele's husband trying to humble me."

She revealed that during their outing, she noticed a gentleman sitting behind her, whom she claims kept looking their way. Eventually, she revealed that the man stood up and walked towards them, but his actions thereafter left her confused.

"An hour after we've had our lunch, he stands up and starts greeting everybody at different tables. I saw it as weird, but then he heads our way. He's grinning and comes towards me and says, 'I'm sorry to disturb you, I just wanted to tell her (the friend) that she's beautiful."

A TikToker led social media to believe that she had a bizarre encounter with Anele Mdoda's husband. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Lulama revealed that she was confused by this and quietly wondered why the gentleman wouldn’t just tell her friend directly. She claims he remarked that his wife "will kill him."

She mentioned that her friend asked her why black men find the need to "humble" black women in front of white women, saying it was clear in the man's actions that he was trying to humble the content creator by not complimenting her.

"What was the need for him to come and tell me that she’s beautiful. Why didn’t he tell me that I’m also beautiful? I'm not ugly. Then I realised I wasn't looking vanilla, I'm a purple cow, I stood out, and he was trying to humble me. He came to humble me as a gorgeous black woman in front of a white old woman. I don’t know why he did that."

Watch the content creator's video below.

Social media reacts to content creator's video

While Lulama refused to go into detail about who the mysterious Anele was, online users quickly speculated that she may have been referring to Anele Mdoda's husband.

When asked to confirm which Anele she was referring to, the TikToker made several cheeky responses to shut down the questions. This is how social media reacted to her story.

Zintle_b asked:

"He is his own person, say his name and leave Anele, maybe?"

Overview was confused:

"Why did you feel the need to tell us this?"

Blossom bloom distributor asked:

"Why are you mentioning your friend's age constantly? Why are you emphasising?"

Meanwhile, others reassured her that the man may have been trying to humble her, as her friend was saying, or even trying to find a way to start a conversation with her by complimenting her friend first. Either way, the comment section was split, as peeps shared varying opinions on the woman's bizarre story.

Social media discussed whether the husband in the story was indeed Anele Mdoda's. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda celebrates wedding anniversary

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda's touching tribute to her husband on their wedding anniversary.

The media veteran gushed over her loving partner and received an outpouring of heartfelt messages from fans and peers, who gathered in the comment section to celebrate their marriage milestone.

Source: Briefly News