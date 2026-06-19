A Pretoria woman won admiration online after executing a highly strategic grocery run during a promotional store challenge.

The video was posted on TikTok on 11 April 2026, showing the shopper ignoring random luxury items to focus entirely on family essentials

Viewers praised her shopping strategy and said they were impressed by the mountain of kid-friendly lunchbox items

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A Pretoria shopper focused entirely on household staples and school snacks during a timed grocery run. @soshanguve_mall

Source: TikTok

The shopper wasted no time when her time slot commenced, sprinted straight toward the refrigerator section, and loaded multiple large 5kg chicken bags into her cart. Moving at speed, the woman in TikTok user @soshanguve_mall's clip navigated the crowded aisles to grab bulk bags of dry foods before securing her position in the processed food section.

The woman is praised for her strategic shopping

Instead of moving around the supermarket, she focused on daily school lunch necessities, grabbing multiples of cheese blocks and other items to fill her trolley. This competition is a timed supermarket race where a participant sprints through the aisles to grab as many free groceries as possible before the clock runs out.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Many viewers praised her for using the high-pressure opportunity to sort out her children's household food needs rather than indulging in temporary treats.

User @Tlhogi Vinoza said:

"I'm sure, she was thinking, kids' lunch box!"

User @Kagiso shared:

"Lunch box sorted. I’m proud of you, stranger."

User @openTheDesigner commented:

"And you get home, and realise that the one-door fridge does not fit all that meat, then end up giving it away."

User @Zenzile said:

"First lady to make me proud 👏."

User @Bhoroza carpentry and Sons Ent added:

"I'm proud of this lady, she didn't waste time🔥."

User @Golden Beauty Salon shared:

"Yes, someone who takes cheese. Hey, I've been watching people take polony, but no cheese, and I get so annoyed, lol."

3 Briefly News articles about trolley-dash challenges

A Zambian shopper’s strategic failure during a Shoprite trolley dash went viral after he prioritised bulky cereal boxes over high-value grocery items, disappointing many viewers.

A shopper filled her trolley with home items and headed to the beauty department to clean the shelves during her two-minute Woolworths trolley dash challenge, scoring items worth over R50,000.

A local man went straight to the aisle with electronic appliances when the clock started during his trolley dash challenge, and picked up a microwave, a small stove and several other items

Source: Briefly News