Simz Ngema was overjoyed as she officially introduced her new baby, a stunning Range Rover, to her followers

The actress and musician said the journey to finally acquiring the vehicle started as a dream, and she couldn't help but share pictures of her gorgeous ride

Fans and peers flooded the comment section, congratulating Simz on her new car, saying she was most deserving

Simz Ngema celebrated buying a stunning Range Rover. Images: simzngema

Source: Instagram

South African actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema is the proud owner of a stunning Range Rover, and she didn't spare the details or pictures, as she announced the news to the world.

Taking to her Instagram page on 12 March 2026, the singer and mother of two gave credit to God and was overwhelmed with pride as she shared how long she had wanted and manifested her car.

"God actually made it happen. It started as just a dream. (Slide 2) Dreams really do come true. Now you can say congratulations for real. Call me Ms Rover."

She shared pictures of herself posing beside her new ride, a 2025 Land Rover Range Rover Sport valued between R2 million and R3 million. Her post also featured a screenshot of an old Instagram post of a black Range Rover with a red bow.

Dated 17 April 2021, the post served as Simz's way of manifesting her dream car, captioned with a thank-you message which ended with a disclaimer that she hadn't actually bought the car yet, but was simply speaking her goals into existence. In the original post, Simz clarified that she was practising the power of manifestation, expressing her gratitude as if the vehicle were already hers.

"Don't mind me, I'm just rehearsing for when it actually happens."

Fast forward nearly five years later, and that dream has officially become a reality, as she proudly showed off the very same model in a different colour, proving to her followers that dreams do come true, and consistency and a positive mindset can eventually turn a vision board into reality.

See the pictures of Simz Ngema's car below.

Mzansi congratulated Simz Ngema

The comment section erupted in cheers as fans and peers celebrated Simz Ngema's new purchase.

Simz Ngema's partner and baby daddy, Tino Chinyani, said:

"A season of answered prayers."

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu joked:

"Congratulations, wifey, I’m waiting outside."

TV personality Ntando Rambani (née Duma) raved:

"Yes, yes! Girls with Rovers! Congratulations, Twinny! You’re blessed!"

Fans and peers celebrated Simz Ngema's stunning new wheels. Image: simzngema

Source: Instagram

Actress/ influencer Buhle Samuels reacted:

"Congratulations! It suits you very well."

mykidisofflimits was stunned:

"Haibo, chommie! You did those manifestation things, now look at you!"

liteboho_molise added:

"Yaasss, Ms Rover! It's stunning. Congratulations, beautiful."

Simz Ngema shares recovery update

