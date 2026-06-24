Teboho Mokoena's future is back in the spotlight after reports of official interest from two Saudi Pro League clubs

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder remains a key figure for both club and country as transfer speculation grows

A potential move could see the Bafana Bafana star reunite with a fellow South African already playing in Saudi Arabia

Teboho Mokoena has received two official offers from Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq following his World Cup performances with Bafana Bafana. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Teboho Mokoena has reportedly received official offers from two Saudi Pro League clubs, placing the Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder at the centre of fresh transfer speculation ahead of the new season.

Reports emerging on 24 June 2026 claim that Saudi clubs Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq have both expressed serious interest in signing the 29-year-old midfielder. The developments come while Mokoena remains involved with Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Saudi clubs step up pursuit of Teboho Mokoena

Information shared by Saudi football sources indicates that both Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq have made official approaches for the Sundowns star.

Sports publication Asharq Al-Awsat reported that the clubs are accelerating efforts to secure Mokoena's signature as preparations begin for the upcoming Saudi Pro League campaign.

Al-Taawoun are reportedly keen to strengthen their midfield following the departure of Brazilian midfielder Flávio, while Al-Ettifaq are also believed to view the South African international as a key target.

The latest reports add to growing interest in one of South Africa's most accomplished midfielders.

Agent confirms overseas ambition

The timing of the reported offers follows recent comments from Mokoena's agent, Lance Davids. Speaking on Robert Marawa's MSW programme, Davids revealed that although Mokoena is happy at Sundowns, he still harbours ambitions of playing abroad.

Davids said Mokoena has "achieved everything there is to achieve locally" and would welcome the opportunity to test himself in another competitive league if the right project emerged.

The midfielder has played a major role in Sundowns' domestic success and continues to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for both club and country.

Teboho Mokoena's future is back in the spotlight after reports that Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq have tabled official offers for the Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Getty Images

Possible reunion with Mohau Nkota

Should Mokoena complete a move to Al-Ettifaq, he would join fellow Bafana Bafana player Mohau Nkota, who recently made the switch from Orlando Pirates to the Saudi club.

Al-Ettifaq, based in Dammam, finished seventh in the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season and boasts a squad that includes former Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum.

Meanwhile, Al-Taawoun ended the same campaign in eighth place and have become one of the league's most competitive clubs in recent seasons.

For now, Mokoena remains a Mamelodi Sundowns player. However, with two official offers reportedly on the table, the coming weeks could prove decisive for one of South African football's most sought-after stars.

The reported interest from Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq highlights Mokoena's growing reputation beyond South Africa. While no transfer has been confirmed, the renewed pursuit from Saudi Arabia suggests the midfielder could soon face one of the biggest decisions of his career.

Bafana Bafana receive boost ahead of South Korea showdown

Briefly News previously reported that Teboho Mokoena will miss South Africa's crucial World Cup clash against South Korea after picking up a suspension against Czechia.

Despite being ruled out, the Bafana Bafana midfielder expressed confidence in the squad's depth, naming Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha and Jayden Adams as players capable of stepping up as Hugo Broos' side chase a place in the knockout stages.

Source: Briefly News