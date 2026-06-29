A major Springboks selection call has left many fans asking the same question ahead of the England Test

Rassie Erasmus has finally addressed the decision, but there is more behind it than many expected

The Bok coach also touched on several other talking points as he unveiled his squad

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Rassie Erasmus explains why Wilco Louw was omitted from the Springboks squad for the England Test. Image: Patrick Khachfe

Source: Getty Images

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has explained the surprise omission of Wilco Louw from the Springboks' matchday 23 for Saturday's Nations Championship opener against England at Ellis Park. Despite the experienced tighthead prop impressing for the Bulls during the recent United Rugby Championship (URC) season, Erasmus said the decision was based on the player's recent personal challenges and workload rather than his performances.

Rassie Erasmus explains why Wilco Louw missed selection

Speaking after naming his squad on Monday, 29 June, Erasmus acknowledged that Louw had endured a difficult few weeks away from rugby.

According to SA Rugby Magazine, Erasmus said Louw had faced illness within his family, a bereavement and his own illness. He also relocated his family from Pretoria to Cape Town after signing for the Stormers.

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"Wilco has had a tough time. Without getting into his personal life, there was illness in the family, there was a family bereavement, he was ill for one game and he's had a tough five or six weeks," Erasmus said.

"We just feel Wilco needs one week to settle down a little bit. We think his body has taken some hammering over the last couple of weeks, so that's the reason."

Erasmus said Thomas du Toit's inclusion at tighthead prop provided solidity in the front row, while Zach Porthen had earned his place on the bench with his mobility and impressive performances during the Springboks' scrum sessions.

Springboks coach also addresses key selection decisions

Erasmus admitted there would be questions about other selections, including opting not to include a specialist lock among the replacements.

He confirmed that Pieter-Steph du Toit would provide cover at lock if required, while Marco van Staden, Cameron Hanekom, André Esterhuizen and Jan-Hendrik Wessels offered versatility elsewhere in the squad.

Erasmus also backed Manie Libbok to start ahead of Handré Pollard at flyhalf, saying the Springboks wanted the playmaker to take advantage of opportunities when they arose. He said the coaching staff understood Libbok's attacking style but also wanted to maintain control of the match.

Erasmus added that if the game opened up, as he expected England would try to make it do, Libbok was the right player to lead the attack.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has opened up on the difficult personal circumstances behind Wilco Louw's surprise omission. Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Riley Norton injury adds to Springboks' concerns

Uncapped lock Riley Norton has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks after suffering a grade-three hamstring injury during training.

Erasmus said the youngster had originally been in line to feature before joining the Junior Springboks, but the injury forced a change of plans.

With the reasons behind Louw's omission now explained, attention turns to Saturday's Test, where the Springboks will look to make a strong start to their Nations Championship campaign against England.

Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse prepare for 50-Test milestone

Briefly News also reported that Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse are set to celebrate their 50th Test appearances.

The milestone adds another talking point to a highly anticipated clash, with Erasmus also explaining several key selection decisions as South Africa look to begin their campaign with a statement victory.

Source: Briefly News