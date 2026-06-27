Former Orlando Pirates winger Lebohang Mokoena has urged Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to resist making changes to his starting line-up for Sunday's FIFA World Cup Round of 32 encounter against Canada, insisting the team should build on its recent success.

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South Africa will face the tournament's co-hosts after reaching the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in the nation's history.

Broos' men booked their place in the last 32 by finishing second in Group A, sealing qualification with a determined 1-0 victory over South Korea.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena was unavailable for that fixture due to suspension, allowing Thalente Mbatha to partner Yaya Sithole in central midfield. Thapelo Maseko's second-half goal proved decisive as Bafana Bafana secured a memorable win.

Lebohang Mokoena backs unchanged Bafana line-up

Speaking to SoccerBeat, Mokoena reflected on South Africa's opening 2-0 loss to Mexico, suggesting the occasion itself contributed to the disappointing performance.

"The first match at a World Cup always comes with huge pressure. The players also had to adapt to the weather, while knowing the entire football world was watching them. They had to set the tone for the tournament, so in many ways it felt like a test match," he explained.

The former Pirates winger applauded the team's reaction after the defeat, pointing to the improved displays against the Czech Republic and South Korea.

"If you want proof that this is a quality team, look at how they responded in the second half against the Czech Republic and then against South Korea."

Mokoena believes Broos should reward the players who secured qualification by naming the same starting XI against Canada.

"I've always believed in keeping the momentum by sticking with the team that has delivered positive results," he said.

"That continuity helps maintain chemistry and confidence within the squad. It's not that Tebza isn't an important player—he certainly is. He could even make a big impact coming off the bench in the second half.

"You also have to think about the confidence of the players who stepped in. If Mbatha is replaced by Mokoena alongside Sithole, you're changing a combination that didn't work in the opening match.

"The partnership against South Korea was effective against a strong opponent, so there's no reason to break it up. I've been calling for Mbatha to get his opportunity."

Ironically, Teboho Mokoena scored South Africa's equaliser in the 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic, a result that kept Bafana Bafana's qualification hopes alive. Despite calls for him to remain on the bench, the experienced midfielder is still expected to return to the starting line-up for the clash against Canada.

Source: Briefly News