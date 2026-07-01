Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has opened up about Bafana Bafana’s heartbreaking World Cup elimination

The national team captain has reflected on the support from millions of South Africans while revealing what the squad must do after their memorable journey

Williams has turned his attention to Bafana Bafana’s future and the challenges waiting beyond the World Cup

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has expressed his pride in what South Africa achieved at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite being eliminated from the tournament on Sunday in heartbreaking fashion after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Canada.

The team reached the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time after finishing second in Group A. They secured a 1-1 draw against Czechia, defeated South Korea 1-0, and started their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mexico.

Williams, who drew attention to the mistakes that led to the team’s defeat against Canada, spoke emotionally to SABC Sport about the disappointment of crashing out of the tournament, which was South Africa’s first World Cup appearance since the historic 2010 edition.

The goalkeeper took time to thank Bafana supporters for their unwavering backing.

"It's emotional when you see us coming together as a country to unite in difficult moments, and to see all the videos of people celebrating and staying up late to watch our games, I can only be proud."

Ronwen Williams sends message to Bafana Bafana fans

Williams shifted focus to the team’s next challenge, insisting that qualifying for next year’s Afcon tournament in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania is a must for the squad. The goalkeeper added that South Africa showed glimpses of the quality they possess, despite failing to produce their best performance in the defeat to Canada.

Williams noted that Canada’s approach reflected the respect they had for Bafana’s style of play, but admitted the team must learn from the disappointment and continue improving.

"They are a team who presses very aggressively, but against us they sat back, which means they obviously respected the way we play. I'm proud of the boys, and we must all be proud, but we must also know that we have to take lessons from this and be better in the future."

Bafana Bafana captain draws lessons from the World Cup

The 34-year-old admitted it was frustrating that the same issue continued to haunt this group of players despite similar experiences at club and international level. He explained that the team had already learned tough lessons at the Club World Cup with Mamelodi Sundowns and at the Africa Cup of Nations, yet they were still struggling to convert their dominance into goals.

Williams stressed that controlling possession alone is not enough, insisting that the ultimate objective is to score goals. He added that the squad must reflect on the lessons from the tournament and use the experience to improve moving forward.

Ronwen Williams opens up on late brother

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams opened up about the devastating loss of his brother, who died in a car accident just weeks before the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The tragedy nearly convinced Williams to walk away from the game altogether.

Source: Briefly News