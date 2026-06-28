Sizwe Dhlomo shifts opinion on Bafana Bafana after Drake backs Canada in the World Cup Round of 32 clash

The Canadian rapper's wager on Canada fuels 'Drake curse' discussions among fans online

AI predictions add intrigue to Bafana Bafana's crucial World Cup matchup against Canada in the United States

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Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Drake's prediction ahead of Bafana vs Canada clash. Image: Jim Spellman, Mark Blinch

Source: Getty Images

Broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo appears to have changed his tune about Bafana Bafana’s chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Canadian rapper Drake publicly backed his country's chances against South Africa. The radio personality jokingly suggested that Drake's support for Canada is actually good news for Bafana Bafana.

South Africa will face Canada in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, 28 June 2026, at Los Angeles Stadium in the United States. Although Dhlomo had previously expressed doubts about Bafana Bafana's prospects in the tournament, he now believes they could advance to the Round of 16.

Sizwe Dhlomo convinced Bafana Bafana will beat Canada

On Sunday, 28 June 2026, Akademiks TV shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Drake had committed $700,000 in support of Canada defeating South Africa in the knockout clash. According to the post, a Canadian victory would earn the rapper a return of just over $1 million. The post was captioned:

“Drake just put 700k on Canada to beat South Africa at the World Cup.”

The news quickly attracted attention on social media, with many football fans bringing up the long-running "Drake curse" theory, which suggests that teams or athletes publicly backed by the successful rapper often go on to lose. As X users reacted to the news, Sizwe Dhlomo joined the conversation. In his trademark humour, the former Kaya FM breakfast show host confidently backed Bafana Bafana to pull off the upset. The post was captioned:

“Sawina kanjalo ke! Cc @UncleCul (We’re winning today)”

SA weighs in as Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Drake's prediction

Sizwe Dhlomo’s reaction sparked even more discussion online. One X user shared a screenshot showing DJ Black Coffee challenging Drake to perform in South Africa if Canada fails to overcome Bafana Bafana.

See the screenshot by clicking the link.

Here are some of the other comments:

@Tokoloho_TM said:

"Sista-Bettina play Shabang! 🇿🇦🤫 Bafana on the beat, shabang (whoo)/All of my opps, they dead/Why do they gas me up?/Where does it go? My head (migo)/How much I got? A lot/Don't leave again, I won't"

@KatlegoVeer remarked:

“Drake -Plot twist is about to rock harder.”

@PhumlaniShongw said:

“It’s always safe to go against Drake, check his history in boxing 🥊😂”

@PhumlaniShongw recounted:

"The good thing about Drake is that all the athletes that he has supported have lost, and all the athletes that he took pictures with, like your Anthony Joshuas, they lost, so we're definitely gonna win against Canada."

Mzansi weighed in after Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Drake's prediction. Image: Mark Blinch

Source: Getty Images

AI predicts Bafana Bafana vs Canada

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that AI predicted the victor between South Africa and Canada ahead of their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Bafana are set to battle it out for a place in the tournament's last 16 against co-hosts Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium in the United States of America.

Source: Briefly News