Sizwe Dhlomo reacted after a fan publicly shared the direct message he sent to Boity Thulo following Bafana Bafana's victory over South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The fan said Bafana Bafana's historic win inspired him to shoot his shot at Boity Thulo, sharing a screenshot of the message on X

Cassper Nyovest previously mocked Nigerian predictions after South Africa's stunning World Cup win

Sizwe Dhlomo spotted an awkward detail in a fan's leaked message to Boity Thulo. Image: Jim Spellman/Getty Images, boity/Instagram

Source: UGC

As Bafana Bafana's unforgettable victory over South Korea sent waves of jubilation across South Africa, one fan decided to shoot his shot at Boity Thulo. His bold attempt to win over media personality Boity Thulo quickly caught the attention of thousands of South Africans online, including popular broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo, whose reaction left social media in stitches.

South Africans from all walks of life were still basking in the glow of Bafana Bafana's historic 1-0 victory against South Korea in their final Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when X (Twitter) user @MVProJileka shared a post explaining that the record-setting triumph had inspired him to take a chance on his celebrity crush. Posting on Thursday, 25 June 2026, the netizen joked that South Africa's victory had convinced him that anything was possible. The post was captioned:

“After Bafana's win, I decided to shoot my shot at my crush... Coz ANYTHING IS POSSIIIIIIBLE! 😭😭😭”

To prove it, he shared a screenshot of the direct message he had sent asking Boity Thulo out on Instagram. See the post below:

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts after fan leaks DM to Boity Thulo

The light-hearted post quickly spread across the microblogging platform and sparked a flurry of reactions. Among those who joined the conversation was former Kaya FM breakfast host Sizwe Dhlomo, who admitted that two phrases in the message were not make sure. The post was captioned:

“When I read 'beat the brakes' & then went on to read ‘I was wondering’ I thought oh no! 😳 🙆🏽‍♂️”

See the post below:

SA weighs in after Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to leaked DM

Dhlomo’s reaction added fuel to the situation and sparked hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@Reginald_Kgosi joked:

“This is exactly how the world felt after the first match 😂 Brother still has a chance.”

@LALINHO_16 alleged:

“The last time she came home, we met at Refiloe bottle store, and my friend stopped me from trying to shoot also! 🤣🤣🤣She is very attractive this one.”

@justnyoo said:

“The boy tried. We should respect that part.”

@FollowMakhi remarked:

“😭brother has a big liver.”

Mzansi was left in stitches after Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on a leaked DM proposing to Boity Thulo. Image: boity, kaya959

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest mocks Nigerian's predictions

The netizen isn't the only South African who was overjoyed following Bafana Bafana's win over South Korea. Boity Thulo's ex-boyfriend Cassper Nyovest resurfaced a Nigerian's predictions after Bafana lost their opening Group A match against co-hosts Mexico.

Cassper Nyovest rubbed in South Africa's win against South Korea in the Nigerian's face with South Africans joining in the fun. Several South Africans joked that the prediction aged like milk.

AI predicts Bafana Bafana vs Canada

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that AI predicted the victor between South Africa and Canada ahead of their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Bafana are set to battle it out for a place in the tournament's last 16 against co-hosts Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium in the United States of America.

Source: Briefly News