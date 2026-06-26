Pitso Mosimane has shared his thoughts on Bafana Bafana's win over South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach singled out a Bafana Bafana star for being the unsung hero in the historic win

The South African tactician also reserved some praise for Hugo Broos for his tactical brilliance against the Asian side

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Pitso Mosimane has reacted to Bafana Bafana's historic victory against South Korea at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at the Monterrey Stadium, Mexico.

Pitso Mosimane celebrates after victory during the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 3rd Place Match between Al-Hilal v Al Ahly at Al Nahyan Stadium. Photo: Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

On loan Mamelodi Sundowns forward Thapelo Maseko scored the crucial goal that secured a 1-0 win over South Korea and also sealed Bafana Bafana's place in the Round of 32 of the global football competition.

The achievement represents one of the greatest moments in the country's football history. Hugo Broos' squad has become the first Bafana Bafana team to advance beyond the FIFA World Cup group stage, etching their names into South African sporting history.

Mosimane praises Mbatha's influence

Speaking after the historic victory, Mosimane commended Hugo Broos for his tactical approach while reserving special praise for Thalente Mbatha, whom he described as the team's unsung hero.

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Mbatha was paired in the midfield with Sphephelo Sithole, who just returned from suspension after being sent off in Bafana Bafana's opening game against Mexico. The partnership was a result of Teboho Mokoena's absence due to suspension.

"You could see it was a tactical masterclass from Hugo Broos," Mosimane said on Smash Sports. "He showed humility, respected the criticism surrounding the team's shape and the way we began the World Cup, and he responded in the best possible way.

"The coach made the necessary corrections and returned to the system that has brought this team success. It's the formation the country has been calling for. What impressed me most is that Hugo is experienced enough to admit when something isn't working. He wasn't arrogant and made the changes that were needed.

"He opted to play Relebohile Mofokeng in midfield, with Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko providing width. Up front, whether it's Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster or Iqraam Rayners leading the line, the lone-striker system continues to produce results.

"But for me, the standout player was Mbatha. He's the type of footballer whose influence often goes unnoticed while he's on the pitch. It's only when he doesn't play that you truly appreciate how valuable he is to the team."

Mosimane hails Broos after the win

Mosimane applauded the team's determination, saying their response after a disappointing start was exactly what is expected from a top side. He also praised Broos for remaining composed under intense scrutiny and making the necessary adjustments that helped turn the campaign around.

Ronwen Williams and Hugo Broos, Head Coach of South Africa, applaud fans after the 1-0 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Image: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

"It's not about how you begin, it's about how you end, isn't it? We didn't have the best start," Mosimane said on Changing The Game with Pitso Mosimane.

"The criticism was justified because of how we performed early on, and the team understood why people were questioning them. But they raised their level and reacted positively. After the defeat to Mexico, they went on to draw against Czechia, which was a very difficult game.

"I honestly wasn't sure we could cope with Czechia's aerial dominance, but we managed to earn a point. We went from losing our opening match to getting a draw, and now look at how we've finished. Everyone is pleased with the tactical improvements Hugo Broos has made.

"He proved that he's only human by acknowledging that the first performance wasn't good enough. More importantly, he responded professionally by correcting the mistakes and getting the team back on track."

Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News