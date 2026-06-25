Minister Gayton McKenzie's pre-match prediction sparks interest ahead of critical World Cup clash

Bafana Bafana secures historic win, advancing to the next round with a 1-0 victory over South Korea

Coach Hugo Broos successfully navigates South Korea's weaknesses, showcasing tactical brilliance in hot weather

Gayton McKenzie said Bafana Bafana would win. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Julio Cesar Aguilar/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

USA— A post-match look at Bafana Bafana's critical FIFA World Cup group clash in Monterrey, Mexico, saw a prediction by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie resurface. McKenzie had previously forecast a 3-1 victory for South Africa against South Korea before the match took place.

According to Sunday World, McKenzie spoke at the City Festival in Monterrey on 23 June 2026, ahead of the decisive Group A encounter. South Africa won the match 1-0 on Thursday morning to secure three points, a result that safely advanced Hugo Broos's side into the next round of the tournament.

Gayton McKenzie backs Bafana Bafana's campaign

McKenzie stated before kick-off that South Africa would advance. He expressed hope that coach Hugo Broos would convert Mbekezeli Mbokazi to the midfield due to his versatility, while backing Evidence Makgopa to perform. The win meant South Africa avoided group-stage elimination after starting the match at the bottom of Group A with only one point from their opening fixtures.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Midfielder Yaya Sithole returned from a one-match suspension for the must-win fixture, having previously stated that the squad was motivated. Coach Hugo Broos also emphasised manipulating South Korea's weaknesses and managing the hot, humid Mexican weather. The 1-0 victory marked a historic milestone for South African football, ensuring Bafana Bafana qualified out of the World Cup group stages for the first time in their history.

Bafana Bafana's victory was widely celebrated. Image: Simon Shin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana Rise in FIFA Rankings

In a related article, Briefly News reported that following their historic 1-0 World Cup victory over South Korea, South Africa climbed six places to 54th in the FIFA live world rankings. While the next official Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking update is scheduled for 20 July 2026, the live rankings reflect immediate match results to reward the team's tournament success.

This off-pitch boost has fueled fan celebrations and added fresh momentum to Hugo Broos' side. Supporters believe this ranking surge provides a major psychological lift for Bafana Bafana as they prepare to face Canada in the upcoming knockout stages.

Source: Briefly News