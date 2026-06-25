Bafana Bafana's victory over South Korea has been followed by another major boost away from the pitch

South Africa have climbed the FIFA live rankings, with supporters celebrating the team's latest World Cup milestone

The latest rankings movement has fuelled the belief that Hugo Broos' side could achieve even more against Canada

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Bafana Bafana have climbed FIFA's live world rankings after beating South Korea at the FIFA World Cup. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana's memorable victory over South Korea has given South Africans another reason to celebrate. After keeping their FIFA World Cup dream alive on the pitch, Hugo Broos' side have also been rewarded with a rise in FIFA's live world rankings, adding fresh momentum ahead of the knockout stages.

Following the 1-0 victory over South Korea, South Africa climbed six places to 54th in FIFA's live rankings. FIFA's most recent official Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking was published on 11 June 2026, with the next official update scheduled for 20 July. The live rankings reflect results as they happen, while the official rankings are updated after each ranking window closes.

Bafana Bafana's South Korea victory lifts live FIFA ranking

South Africa's victory over South Korea has had an immediate impact on FIFA's live rankings, rewarding Bafana Bafana for one of their biggest results of the tournament so far.

Although FIFA's official rankings will only be updated on 20 July, the governing body publishes live ranking movements based on the outcomes of international matches. The latest change places South Africa 54th in the live standings ahead of the next official update.

Fans praise Hugo Broos as optimism grows

The latest movement in the rankings sparked excitement among supporters, many of whom credited Hugo Broos with South Africa's remarkable progress over the past few years.

One supporter, Babakho, wrote:

"He found us ranked 78 in 2021. They can never make me hate Madala."

Another fan was already looking ahead to the Round of 32 clash against Canada, saying:

"After beating Canada we are going to top 50."

Others expressed confidence that Bafana Bafana can continue defying expectations as they prepare for the knockout stages.

Bafana Bafana have jumped six places in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Canada challenge offers another opportunity

Canada, South Africa's next opponents, are ranked 31st in FIFA's latest official rankings. Another positive result would further strengthen Bafana Bafana's position in the live rankings before FIFA releases its next official update in July.

The latest rise is another indication of the progress South Africa has made during the FIFA World Cup and reflects the impact of the team's performances against quality opposition.

Bafana Bafana's victory over South Korea has delivered more than just a place in the Round of 32. It has also lifted South Africa in FIFA's live rankings and reinforced the growing belief that Hugo Broos' side is becoming one of the tournament's surprise packages. With Canada up next, Bafana Bafana have another opportunity to continue their impressive rise.

South Korea's intimidating training videos go viral again after Bafana's famous win

Briefly News previously reported that South Korea's intimidating World Cup training videos captured widespread attention before the crucial Group A clash against Bafana Bafana. The gruelling training sessions left many South African supporters wondering whether Hugo Broos' men could match the Asian side's physical intensity.

However, those same videos took on a very different meaning after Thapelo Maseko's winner secured a famous 1-0 victory

Source: Briefly News