Siv Ngesi's emotional reaction sparks social media frenzy after Bafana Bafana's win over South Korea

Bafana Bafana secured a historic victory, advancing to the FIFA World Cup last 32 for the first time

The viral video showcased Ngesi's patriotic spirit, triggering humorous responses from rival football fans

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Siv Ngesi shared a clip of him reacting to the Bafana Bafana vs South Korea World Cup match. Image: sivngesi

Source: Instagram

Popular actor Siv Ngesi had social media talking after sharing his passionate reaction to Bafana Bafana’s historic victory over South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While many praised his patriotism, others joked that one part of the video could come back to haunt South Africans online.

Bafana Bafana secured a 1-0 win over South Korea in their final Group A match on Wednesday, 25 June 2026, booking their place in the last 32 of the tournament. The victory sparked celebrations across the country, with supporters flooding social media to celebrate the achievement.

Siv Ngesi celebrates Bafana Bafana in hilarious video

Among them was Siv Ngesi, who shared a video of himself watching the closing stages of the match on a projector. The actor appeared overwhelmed with emotion as the final whistle approached, cheering loudly as Bafana Bafana edged closer to victory.

On Thursday, 25 June 2026, Ngesi posted the clip on his official X account with the caption:

“I nearly passed out from screaming! 🤣 Watching alone, but it felt like I had 65 million people right there with me. 🇿🇦❤️ #proud”

Adding to the moment, The Woman King actor celebrated in his trademark Speedo, this time featuring the South African flag colours.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

SA reacts to Siv Ngesi's hilarious video

The clip quickly went viral, attracting thousands of reactions. While many applauded Ngesi’s infectious enthusiasm and love for the country, others joked that rival football fans could weaponise the video in a twar.

Here are some of the reactions:

@IMekoa77601 joked:

“Eish, this video is going to be used against us by Nigerians in the near future🤦‍♂️”

@_nkhokheli said:

“Just when we thought we finally survived the first video, he drops a sequel in the national colours. Other African countries are gonna cook us forever 😭💔🙆🏽‍♂️”

@uncleCB__ asked:

“How many of these underpants do you have? 🙆🏽‍♂️”

@maki_gum said:

“So passionate, much love for this guy and how much he loves and fights for this country ❤️🇿🇦”

Mzansi reacted to Siv Ngesi’s video. Image: sivngesi

Source: Instagram

How other celebrities celebrated Bafana Bafana

Siv Ngesi isn't the only high-profile South African to react to Bafana Bafana's historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Popular activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took to social media to celebrate Bafana Bafana reaching the last 32 for the first time in World Cup history.

On the other hand, renowned rapper Cassper Nyovest dug up an old prediction from a Nigerian football fan who was convinced Bafana Bafana would crash out of the tournament.

Siv Ngesi celebrates The Polygamist topping Nigerian charts

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Siv Ngesi weighed in on The Polygamist breaking records in Nigeria and some African countries.

This was after the people of Nigeria said they would boycott anything South African-related, including the films and music.

Source: Briefly News