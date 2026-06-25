Sthibo of amaFANSwethuTV sang Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika completely alone, surrounded entirely by Korean fans at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico

Korean supporters around him were so moved by his passion that they recorded the moment and shared it widely online

South Africans flooded social media to credit him for representing the nation after Bafana beat South Korea 1-0 to reach the World Cup knockouts for the very first time

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Screenshots of Sthibo taken from one of his clips online. Images: Ama FANS Wethu TV

Source: Twitter

Sthibo, the face of South African supporter platform amaFANSwethuTV, stood alone among Korean fans in Monterrey before Bafana’s historic 1-0 win over South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There were so few South African supporters in his section that he was surrounded on every side by Korean fans.

He sang the full national anthem on his own, and Korean fans were so amazed they pulled out their phones and recorded him.The video spread quickly, and South Africa’s reaction back home was immediate and deeply emotional.

Mzansi says he is the reason Bafana made history

Sthibo built amaFANSwethuTV to give football supporters a raw and unfiltered voice outside stadiums. The platform covers fans of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns across South Africa. His warm and respectful style of engaging supporters has made him one of the most recognised faces in local football media.

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Back home, South Africans did not hold back when the video started making rounds online. One supporter said Sthibo was personally responsible for Bafana winning that night in Mexico. Another told him that singing his lungs out was not for nothing. Many others wrote that he represented the whole country atind that South Africa stood fully behind him.

Bafana made history on the very same night, with Thapelo Maseko scoring the only goal in the 63rd minute to beat South Korea 1-0. The win sent South Africa into the World Cup knockout stages for the first time ever in their history. That victory gave Sthibo’s lone anthem moment a meaning that went far beyond the stadium walls.

Watch the TikTok clip:

More involving Bafana historic win in Mexico

Outspoken activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took to social media to celebrate Bafana Bafana's strides in the World Cup, and immediately sparked intense debate by claiming South Africa made history without the support of other African countries.

South Korea's intense World Cup training videos have resurfaced after Bafana Bafana stunned the Asian side to reach the knockout stages.

Robert Marawa has reacted to Bafana Bafana's win over South Korea in their last group game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News