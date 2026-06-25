South Africa’s national football team has defied the odds, securing a thrilling 1-0 victory over South Korea

Outspoken activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took to social media to celebrate Bafana Bafana's strides in the World Cup, and immediately sparked intense debate by claiming South Africa made history without the support of other African countries

The historic triumph arrives during a period of high tension, with the country on high alert ahead of a planned national shutdown

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma celebrates Bafana Bafana's win against South Korea. Images: Mzingenkosi Sibanda / AFP via Getty Images, Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana made South Africa proud after securing a thrilling 1-0 victory against South Korea on 25 June 2026. The hard-fought win officially booked the squad’s ticket to the Round of 32, sending waves of pure joy across local social media timelines.

However, the sporting triumph quickly collided with the country's tense political climate. Prominent activist Jacinta, who has been at the forefront of the country's recent anti-illegal immigrant marches, took to social media to celebrate the win with a highly controversial take, claiming that South Africa’s victory was achieved in the face of continental hostility.

"South Africa has made history and become the first-ever African country to qualify for the Round of 32 without the support of other African countries."

Several critics and football fans from various neighbouring African nations had been actively wishing for Bafana Bafana’s downfall during the tournament. This continental friction has been heavily influenced by the recent wave of local anti-illegal immigration marches, which have sparked intense diplomatic and social media shouting matches across borders.

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said Bafana Bafana advanced in the World Cup without any support from other African countries. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While the massive celebrations on the football pitch have given the country a moment to smile, the reality is that the joy offers only a temporary distraction from the serious reality building on the ground at home. Right now, everyday citizens are feeling the weight of a very tense climate. As the calendar quickly edges closer to 30 June, millions of South Africans are waiting with bated breath, anxiously watching their newsfeeds to see exactly what the end of the month will bring.

The entire nation has essentially been placed on high alert as security concerns grow over a heavily publicised, upcoming national shutdown. This highly controversial demonstration is backed by an ultimatum from local anti-illegal immigration groups, who are demanding that all undocumented foreign nationals pack up and exit the country immediately.

With the clock ticking louder toward the deadline, the historic and hard-fought success of Bafana Bafana serves as a rare and proud moment of national unity, bringing the country together at a time when tensions are at an all-time high.

See Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's post below.

South Africans react to Bafana Bafana triumph

Mzansi took to social media to celebrate Bafana's heroics.

kay_mahapa cheered:

"I can’t believe my eyes. That’s my nation!"

charzia said:

"Now that I’ve had some time to reflect and calm down. Proud is an understatement. Blessed is what you are when backs are against the wall, you show up and deliver."

andymaqondwana celebrated:

"To wake up to this news! WE DID IT, JOE!"

Nturuz wrote:

"The disrespect we suffered, but we remain humble."

South Africans took to social media to celebrate Bafana Bafana's victory against South Korea. Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gareth Cliff backs Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gareth Cliff's support of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's message ahead of the 30 June deadline.

The veteran broadcaster endorsed Ngobese-Zuma's stance on the government's failure to address illegal immigration.

Source: Briefly News