South African actor Siv Ngesi seemingly soft-launched the lady in his life on X recently and caused a buzz

The Unseen star started a discourse when he spoke about the rate at which transactional sex is growing

He engaged in a heated exchange with a user who opposed his views, but he ended things by posting his girlfriend

In a heated exchange with an X user after his sentiments on transactional sex, Siv Ngesi showed off his lady, and he caused a buzz.

'Unseen' star Siv Ngesi has shown off the lady in his life. Image: Oupa Bopape

Siz Ngesi shows off bae

Unseen actor Siv Ngesi had a clap back that this X user could not come back from. The TV personality started a debate when he lamented about the growing trend of transactional sex in society, where a user who calls herself Cheese Girl, offended him. After their exchange, Siv Ngesi posted a loved-up picture of him and a woman many assume is his girlfriend.

Inside Siv Ngesi's twar over sexuality

In response to Siv Ngesi's post, which reads: "Guys, this selling of sex has been normalised and I’m not talking about sex! I’m talking about everyday people …how did we get here?"

@plexieym responded: "Were not you sexualizing yourself not long ago in worker heels and dancing barely dressed not so long ago? You're part of the problem."

Siv Ngesi did not hold back when he defended himself, saying pole dancing is a sport and he is not selling anything. He continued, "Lastly, people can dance barely dressed, it doesn’t mean anything! Your point again?"

The user then hit back and said he was throwing stones while living in a glasshouse.

Mzansi reacts to Siv Ngesi's new bae

This is how some people reacted to Siv Ngesi's photo with his bae.

@mzizizi_m joked:

"Mmmmmmhh I know these hands."

@Altcntrl77 hailed:

"Bra Siv, what a great actor. Your role on Unseen 2 was great, but again, the belt didn't help you."

@SelfieRunnerZA shared:

"Happiness looks great on you, Siv Ngesi."

@Khathu_M_ stated:

"Oh, now it makes sense."

@CodyMpumzi replied:

"After that documentary in Orania, jiki jiki sowuphethe uMariki."

@GhostOFHectorP stated:

"We are taking back the land slowly but surely, Razo."

@KHOTSO_88 argued:

"SMH. You’re still part of the problem."

@ZuluUnchained replied:

"This is so me after arguing with the racists here on this app."

@CoolNicey asked:

"I am sure she is entertained by your work on the pole."

Siv Ngesi shares opinion on 49 Afrikaaner refugees

In a previous report from Briefly News, Siv Ngesi spoke about his opinions on the 49 white Afrikaners from South Africa who sought refuge in the United States of America.

The actor claimed that refugees get a huge wake-up call that the US is only perfect in the movies. "Those 'refugees' will learn that America is only 'perfect' in the movies!" he exclaimed.

Reacting to his post, South Africans on social media were divided, and they added their opinion on the matter.

