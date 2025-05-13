Siv Ngesi has shared his opinions on the 49 white Afrikaners from South Africa who sought refuge in America

The Unseen actor claimed that refugees will find out that the US is only perfect in the movies

Reacting to his post, South Africans on social media were divided, and they added their own two cents on the matter

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Siv Ngesi said the 49 Afrikaners in the US will find out the hard way. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Getty Images, Sivngesi/Instagram

Source: UGC

Award-winning actor Siv Ngesi has shared his opinion on the departure of 49 white Afrikaners who have been given refugee status in the United States.

What Siv Ngesi has to say about the 49 refugees

Siv Ngesi, the Netflix star currently on the TV series Unseen, took to his X account to speak on the refugees deciding to move their families to the States. Ngesi boldly stated that they would find out that the US is only perfect in the movies. He implied that they are in for a rude awakening.

"Those 'refugees' will learn that America is only 'perfect' in the movies!" he exclaimed.

Siv Ngesi is one of the few celebs who always lend their voices to societal issues. Just recently, he spoke about the potholes at OR Tambo International Airport.

Siv Ngesi has touched on the 49 Afrikaners who are now refugees in the US. Image: Lerato Maduna

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to Siv Ngesi's post

In reaction to his post, netizens debated whether the move was a good one or bad. Some people defended the refugees for choosing to leave, whereas others agreed with Siv's views.

Here are some of the reactions:

@home_in_sweats argued:

"I don't think it's about moving somewhere 'perfect' for them. It's about moving somewhere where there are better opportunities for their children. Where they don't live in fear every day and can feel safe. Where they can feel welcome. They don't have that here, at home, where they are supposed to."

@SocialEagle_AS said:

"Sad because now they’ll have to abandon their mother tongue."

@HollyGrayle stated:

"These are the people who built South Africa into one of the only functional countries on the continent. They'll be fine in the U.S."

@Windpomp26 replied:

"They will never have to lock themselves up behind safety doors and electric fences again."

@soronoc responded:

"I first went to America on a university trip from Australia, and they literally gave a trigger warning speech about what we are about to see in terms of homelessness and various other forms of urban decay."

@itspalesa1212 said:

"Oh, they are about to have a rude awakening! I cannot wait."

@BlaqSabali laughed:

"There is no other place like Southa 🇿🇦. We will be here when they find out! Soon, one of them will have a meltdown online."

@ctebogo joked:

"Wait till they learn there’s no cashsend or eWallet."

What to expect on Unseen Season 2

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sindi Dlathu is the latest addition to the Netflix series Unseen season two.

The new season of the highly anticipated Netflix series premiered on Friday, 2 May 2025. The trailer gave fans a taste of what they could expect.

Source: Briefly News