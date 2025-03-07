South African media personality Siv Ngesi recently spoke out about the potholes at the entrance of the OR Tambo International airport

The controversial star shared a picture, revealing the potholes which are at the entrance of the airport

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture of the potholes

Siv Ngesi speaks out on potholes at airport

South African star Siv Ngesi wasn't very happy with what he saw at the entrance of OR Tambo International Airport, in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

The star posted a picture of huge potholes at the entrance of the international airport on his Twitter (X) page and questioned the management regarding the maintenance of the airport.

He wrote:

"Dear Jozi management, potholes at the entrance of an international airport?!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Siv Ngesi's concern

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions regarding Siv Ngesi's concern about having huge potholes at the entrance of the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Here's what they had to say:

@GodPenuel said:

"@AirportsZA @Lesufi @DadaMorero @CityofJoburgZA @MMCKennyKunene. What are the right channels to use to raise these issues as they affect tyre damage, and aren't a good look for tourists, both local & foreign?"

@dumisaninan wrote:

"It’s been raining a lot this summer, even in New York, they’re potholes after the snow melts.. let’s be balanced in our criticism."

@Sbusiso_Rza responded:

"Your cry and grievances will fall on deaf ears. ANC government lacks political will, the only thing that they care about is putting their filthy hands in the cookie jar."

@Khamokhazi replied:

"Siv. It’s been raining cats and dogs thus eroding a lot of the roads in the city. The international airport roads aren’t immune to this either. I’ve seen portholes that appeared overnight this week. If we are going to complain, let’s also apply discernment."

@Patriot0620 commented:

"@iamSivN someone is destroying infrastructure and they are sophisticated. @Lesufi and team are not adequately equipped to deal with such. Just now they sent people to fix those potholes, and they sink and disappear. The matter needs thorough assessment, Sir."

Fixing potholes without permission is unlawful, says Sanral

In August 2023, Sanral warned that fixing potholes without the consent of the relevant authorities is against the law.

Speaking at the Vala Zonke war room launch in Centurion on Monday, 31 July, Sanral chairperson Themba Mhambi said that there are 288 authorities in the country that oversee roads, reports TimesLIVE.

Mhambi explained that citizens are not allowed to fix potholes because it would create an issue of culpability. He said that should problems arise on that road, the specific authority would not know what is happening because they would have no idea who fixed the potholes.

Mzansi man ‘documents’ SA potholes

Briefly News previously reported that one man decided to complain about potholes in South Africa. The comedian TikTok creator made a video that sounded like a nature documentary. One man on TikTok has a comedic series titled 'Urban Safari'.

In his latest video, the TikToker pretended he was doing a nature documentary, but instead of animals, he was documenting potholes. People were cracking up as the man in the video listed the various problems that potholes cause.

