An image of a terrible road in Johannesburg has caused frustration among South Africans who want to know why Government has not stepped in

@SihleMlambo_ shared the image on Twitter and informed his followers that the pothole-filled street was just 15 kilometres from the affluent area of Sandton

The image quickly went viral on the bluebird app as Mzansians tagged the City of Joburg, demanding something be done

South Africans know that no matter where they go in Mzansi, they are bound to find a pothole and a recent image proved just that. @SihleMlambo_ shared a snap of a road just 15 kilometres from Sandton that was packed with more potholes than tar.

The image has concerned tons of locals who tagged the City of Johannesburg underneath the post. The horrid holes in the street look almost impossible to drive over as they take up the entire road. Sihle captioned the post:

"This is not Malawi. It is 15km away from SANDTON. Can one even call this a pothole? Surely not."

Mlambo's post gained over 1 000 likes and tons of responses from annoyed Mzansians:

South Africans express their distaste for the poor roads

@diannehawker wrote:

"There is no road any more here."

@bonganimash responded with:

"Where is the Councillor? Members of the community must hold the Councillor responsible... The community must participate. No Gov official will do anything without community leaders."

@Barbara53547705 suggested:

"I think we should all post photos and tag in the relevant departments, perhaps start a hashtag #PotholesSouthAfrica?"

@Paratus2014 shared:

"It’s a trench. The former road is no longer passable."

@soundbytte tweeted:

"It must be called a pothole because it's not called a road. Why must my car be roadworthy if the roads are not 'carworthy'?"

@InhouseAgent4 added:

"ANC tenderpreneurs must account for poor workmanship."

When life gives you a pothole, swim in it: Frustrated locals find a new use for issue

In other news about holes in the road, Briefly News previously reported that a severe pothole created shock and awe for those residing in the Gauteng area. The corner of Cemetery Road and the Golden Highway became a victim of a pothole big enough to be used as a swimming pool for the local residents.

The opportunity was not lost on the locals as social media showed them taking full advantage of the 'swimming pool'.

Armed with recliner chairs, towels and swimwear, the residents wasted no time as they kicked back and relaxed. They paid no mind to the clear shortcomings of their roadways, an issue that has been the centre of many complications and problematic situations.

