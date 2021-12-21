South Africans are struggling to wrap their heads around a studio apartment available in Cape Town that has been designed without any bedrooms

At a cost of R8 950 per month, the so-called 'studio apartment' comes partly furnished with a stove, Smeg fridge and washing machine

Mzansians wasted no time in sharing their thoughts about the expensive place of living and are wondering who would pay for it

@iamkoshiek shared an interesting post on his Twitter feed that had South Africans baffled and confused. The post displayed an apartment listing situated in Tamboerskloof, Cape Town, for a hefty price of R8 950 per month.

Shock settled in when pictures and descriptions revealed that the property consists of one room and a bathroom. Taking the term 'open plan' to an entirely new level, the partly furnished apartment comes with a few basic essentials, such as a Smeg fridge, gas stove and washing machine.

The post has gained over 1 300 likes on the bluebird app as peeps discuss the overpriced living space.

South Africans share other insanely priced homes and even a parking bay

@DenzilMostert responded with a link and the caption:

"I see your R9k single bedroom and raise you a R1 000 000 parking bay in Clifton for sale."

Other Saffas shared a few jokes about the pricey apartment

@ThulaniSundu responded with:

"I see the 0 bedrooms. But it's the 0.5 lounge and 0.5 dining area...WTF does that mean?!"

@KirstyBisset tweeted:

"Everything about this is chaotic. I’m dizzy."

@Malaks_skay added:

"Love the walk-in closet there at the back."

Multi-million-rand property listing in Joburg's Parkhurst has SA in awe: "Dreams"

In other news about expensive homes, Briefly News previously reported that heading online under his @mphobotha_ Twitter handle, a dapper salesman tweeted a picture of a gorgeous listing in Parkhurst, a small but dense northern suburb popular with Joburg's residents for its street life and sidewalk cafes.

The caption read:

"How cool is my new listing in Parkhurst for R9.4 million."

Saffas were undoubtedly left needing to rethink their priorities after seeing the caption, with the subsequent reactions to the tweet wholly telling the tale. At the time of publication, it had attracted more than 7 300 likes and over 700 retweets as netizens salivated over the posh property.

