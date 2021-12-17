A stunning mansion has made its way onto Twitter thanks to popular user @kulanicool, who hyped it up on the app

The beautiful homestead has large windows and open spaces and is painted in a bright white colour

Peeps took to Twitter to ask Kulani if the house was his while other locals congratulated the homeowner on the gorgeous design

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A few pics of a stunning modern mansion were shared on Twitter by @kulanicool. The popular Twitter user got peeps talking about the massive home in the comments section as he praised the exterior of the abode.

It looks as though building is ongoing as some pics display large cement blocks and heaps of sand. The beautiful house gained quite the response online with many peeps asking Kulani if the house is his.

It turns out, one tweep actually knows the owner of the gorgeous homestead and shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with the owner's sibling.

Peeps are in awe of this stunning mansion that was shared online. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

The stunning post gained over 630 likes on the bluebird app:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans want to know who owns the mansion

@bhokobhan tweeted:

"Is it yours? Influencers are packed mos."

@RealXavier011 simply asked:

"Where?"

@RevinFromSa responded with:

"Smells like taxpayers' money."

Others commented about the size of the home

One local seemed to know the owner of the stunning mansion

Woman's stunning new home amazes and inspires Mzansi: "Trust the process"

Previously, Briefly News reported that @XolieBae made Mzansi proud as she just finished building her home. She shared before and after snaps of her crib, which started off as a corrugated iron dwelling. Her modern designed home with a mixed tile roof looks stunning.

She excitedly shared snaps of her new abode on Twitter and peeps are proud beyond belief. @XolieBae's house is sleek and picturesque. The outside wall is wonderfully adorned with neatly trimmed shrubs closed in by angled bricks.

The images she posted gained over 1 500 on the bluebird app and the congratulatory comments packed her replies section.

Young woman celebrates moving into breathtaking new home, Mzansi impressed: "Bathong kopa house tour video"

In other news, Briefly News reported that popular Twitter user @_Sugarbite just moved into her new home and shared two stunning snaps of it. Her beautiful interior design wowed peeps.

The modern home features a kitchen island with chairs, a white painted interior and a matching lounge suite. Her spacious abode is truly something to be in awe of and definitely a proud achievement.

Although some peeps seemed to have a sort of jealous response to her accomplishment, the majority of replies she received were packed with pride and congratulatory messages.

Source: Briefly.co.za