A South African lady took to Twitter to share before and after images of her newly built home and Mzansi is beyond proud

@XolieBae worked hard to create a beautifully modernised home, which is a big step from the corrugated iron structure she used to live in

South Africans shared some encouraging words with her as they celebrated the new home and a new journey in life

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@XolieBae is making Mzansi proud as she just finished building her home. She shared before and after snaps of her crib, which started off as a corrugated iron dwelling. Her modern designed home with a mixed tile roof looks stunning.

She excitedly shared snaps of her new abode on Twitter and peeps are proud beyond belief. @XolieBae's house is sleek and picturesque. The outside wall is wonderfully adorned with neatly trimmed shrubs closed in by angled bricks.

The images she posted gained over 1 500 on the bluebird app since she uploaded them on Thursday morning.

A local lady impressed Mzansi when she shared before and after snaps of her home. Image: @XolieBae

Source: Twitter

Take a look at her post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Read some of the encouraging words she received:

@Madimetja_ms said:

"If you believe in yourself. You can achieve your dream and it doesn't matter how long it takes to achieve."

@Sibuzakes wrote:

"It's not how you start in life but how far you intend to go. Proud of you."

@mmalenyalo_82 responded with:

"You did well babe."

@Marconificent shared:

"Trust the process."

@flawleslee responded with:

"Aaaah love this. You did amazing mama."

@MalemelaRR added:

"You are doing amazing sweetie."

“You deserve it”: Mzansi delighted for stunning lady whose job contract was made permanent

Briefly News previously reported on @XolieBae after South Africans celebrated with the local stunner on social media. The young woman bagged a new job in September and peeps could not wait to congratulate her.

It remains unclear where the woman is based but the fact she got a job is an inspiration to many who remain hopeless out there. Many people also relate to the fact that working under a temporary contract is stressful. She wrote on her page:

“I am officially permanently employed. I don’t have to worry about my contract being terminated any more. Thank you. Thixo.”

Source: Briefly.co.za