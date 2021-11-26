Global site navigation

Woman’s Stunning New Home Amazes and Inspires Mzansi: “Trust the Process”
by  Reeshni Chetty
  • A South African lady took to Twitter to share before and after images of her newly built home and Mzansi is beyond proud
  • @XolieBae worked hard to create a beautifully modernised home, which is a big step from the corrugated iron structure she used to live in
  • South Africans shared some encouraging words with her as they celebrated the new home and a new journey in life

@XolieBae is making Mzansi proud as she just finished building her home. She shared before and after snaps of her crib, which started off as a corrugated iron dwelling. Her modern designed home with a mixed tile roof looks stunning.

She excitedly shared snaps of her new abode on Twitter and peeps are proud beyond belief. @XolieBae's house is sleek and picturesque. The outside wall is wonderfully adorned with neatly trimmed shrubs closed in by angled bricks.

The images she posted gained over 1 500 on the bluebird app since she uploaded them on Thursday morning.

Woman, new house, inspires Mzansi, old house, rebuilt, stunning
A local lady impressed Mzansi when she shared before and after snaps of her home. Image: @XolieBae
Source: Twitter

Take a look at her post below:

Read some of the encouraging words she received:

@Madimetja_ms said:

"If you believe in yourself. You can achieve your dream and it doesn't matter how long it takes to achieve."

@Sibuzakes wrote:

"It's not how you start in life but how far you intend to go. Proud of you."

@mmalenyalo_82 responded with:

"You did well babe."

@Marconificent shared:

"Trust the process."

@flawleslee responded with:

"Aaaah love this. You did amazing mama."

@MalemelaRR added:

"You are doing amazing sweetie."

