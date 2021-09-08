One local and lucky woman is celebrating after getting a permanent job and she is receiving all the positive messages

@XolieBae says she is no longer worried regarding her contract being terminated because she is now permanently employed

The stunning woman is an inspiration to many social media users who are praising God for blessing her and saying she deserves it

Another local lady is feeling blessed after getting a permanent job and also headed online to share the news with her followers. @XolieBae says she will no longer worry any more about her contract getting terminated.

South Africans are celebrating with the local stunner on social media and Briefly News is also attracted to the beautiful post.

It remains unclear where the woman is based but the fact she got a job is an inspiration to many who remain hopeless out there. Many people also relate to the fact that working under a temporary contract is stressful. She wrote on her page:

“I am officially permanently employed. I don’t have to worry about my contract being terminated any more. Thank you Thixo.”

South Africans are happy for a local woman who got a permanent job.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@hawe_Mah said:

“Wena naaaah, sibone kumdali uphende uthi follow bck.”

@MphoMpeli3 said:

“You are gracefully blessed... Congratulations.”

@Nomsa_M said:

“God is faithful. Congratulations babe.”

@Veronicaphateng said:

“Re leboga mohau wa Modimo... Congrats sesi.”

@Lesedi1062 said:

“Plz play me any piano track... Wanna dance for dis permanent post.”

@Choene8781 said:

“Congratulations and all the best!!!”

@Xlintoly said:

“Congratulations fam, this is just the beginning. God bless you more.”

@Bunzito89 said:

“Sistress kanjan indaba yosebenza nge contract but we soldier on sobasatin. Congratulations Sister.”

@davidKhaba said:

“Congrats Xoli, you deserve it.”

