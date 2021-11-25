A local lady shared a sweet tribute to her dad through a post on social media and peeps are here for it

@Zamathenjwa_'s dad came through for her by taking her to the airport through back routes and getting her there 15 minutes before boarding

Her sweet post gathered over 7 000 likes on Twitter as locals showered her and her dad with love

Twitter user @Zamathenjwa_ shared her love for her dad through a post on social media. According to the young lady, her dad came through for her in her time of need as she prepared to go to the airport.

She explained that the N3 was packed but luckily, her dad knew some back routes. Thanks to her father, @Zamathenjwa_ was able to make it all the way to the airport with a whole 15 minutes to spare.

She added an image of her dad driving to accompany her sweet story. Peeps lived for her love for her dad as they showered them both with compliments in the comment section.

This young lady shared a tribute to her dad in the form of a social media post. Image: (@Zamathenjwa_ )

Source: Twitter

Take a look at her post below:

Read some of the comments shared by Saffas:

@NubianMpule said:

"My father was a truck driver all his life and he knows directions from the top of his head. Once you mention where you are stuck and the old man will direct you till you see your way. Our dads don’t need GPS' like us."

@Nobuhle8230 shared:

"Dads are heavenly sent."

@Siphesihle89 tweeted:

"God bless your father. I wish to be like him!! Such things that we should learn from as we grow up."

@MKay_Kekana tweeted:

"Having a present dad is priceless."

@eversmilingguy responded with:

"Responsible, present fathers aren't appreciated enough."

@MelissaMpako added:

"Dads are honestly the best, be it biological or not."

