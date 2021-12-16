Mpendulo Ncubukezi, who shares inspiring posts on LinkedIn, shared an image of an elderly man who purchased a car

Mpendulo congratulated the unidentified man who posed in front of his Toyota Tazz with his keys in hand

The image of the elderly individual has since gone viral on the online platform as peeps share tons of congratulatory messages

Popular LinkedIn user Mpendulo Ncubukezi shared a truly inspiring post on his profile. With barely any info, Mpendulo posted an image of an elderly man who purchased a new car. The unidentified man posed in front of a silver Toyota Tazz with keys in hand.

His image has since gone viral on the employment-oriented online service. Mpendulo tends to share motivating posts on his profile of peeps doing the most with whatever they have, this recent post of his has served as an inspiration to many. The caption simply reads:

"Congratulations old man well done."

Mpendulo (right) shared the image on the left in celebration of the elderly man who purchased a vehicle. Image: Mpendulo Ncubukezi / LinkedIn

Click here to view the post. With over 12 900 likes and more than 160 comments, the post about the unidentified elderly man has gone viral. Briefly News took to the comments section to see what peeps are saying:

Michelle Jugmoha shared:

"Well... I have a Tazz too. Congratulations!"

Ponatshego Rapetswa responded with:

"Beautiful pic - I am inspired - congratulations."

Nhlanhla Andries Nhlengethwa responded with:

"Awesome. Congratulations. Ndoda!!!"

De Wet Ferreira said:

"Sweet ride, Tata!"

Andiswa Sindayi commented:

"Great job!! Congratulations!"

Mandisi Nkonyeni added:

"Congrats to the old man indeed."

