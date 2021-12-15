Stunning Woman Purchases Equally Amazing New Ride, Peeps Impressed and Proud: “Congratulations, Lelwa”
- A young woman from SA took to Twitter to share a snap of herself and her beautiful new car that she just purchased
- @LelwaR posted the lovely image with the caption thanking both God and her ancestors for coming through for her in ways she could not imagine
- Her replies section under the tweet was packed with congratulatory messages, well wishes and bits of advice from proud South Africans
@LelwaR on Twitter has been on the receiving end of congratulatory messages from peeps all over Mzansi. The young lady purchased a sleek new ride and posed excitedly in front of the vehicle before sharing the snap online.
With balloons and a massive blue bow, @LelwaR's celebration was certainly fitting. She shared a caption thanking God and her ancestors for her stunning whip. Her smile was absolutely contagious the beautiful pic she shared on Twitter.
Peeps liked her post more than 4 700 times and the messages of well wishes and advice are rolling in under the tweet. Take a look at her now-viral post below:
Briefly News compiled a few of the lovely messages she received:
@SjavaOgezayom shared some advice:
"Congrats mummy, when you want to book for service, send it to Middelburg.
@Lebogangsheldon said:
"Yesssssss. Congratulations."
@Mphoo901 wrote:
"Congratulations...This is beautiful, honestly."
@Maphosa_Gilbert responded with:
"A win."
@kokiiniezer1 tweeted:
"Congratulations mama."
@Chad42125532 added:
"Congratulations Lelwa... The dress and the body."
