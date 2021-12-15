A young woman from SA took to Twitter to share a snap of herself and her beautiful new car that she just purchased

@LelwaR posted the lovely image with the caption thanking both God and her ancestors for coming through for her in ways she could not imagine

Her replies section under the tweet was packed with congratulatory messages, well wishes and bits of advice from proud South Africans

@LelwaR on Twitter has been on the receiving end of congratulatory messages from peeps all over Mzansi. The young lady purchased a sleek new ride and posed excitedly in front of the vehicle before sharing the snap online.

With balloons and a massive blue bow, @LelwaR's celebration was certainly fitting. She shared a caption thanking God and her ancestors for her stunning whip. Her smile was absolutely contagious the beautiful pic she shared on Twitter.

This stunning local lady purchased a new vehicle and inspired South Africans. Image: @LelwaR

Source: Twitter

Peeps liked her post more than 4 700 times and the messages of well wishes and advice are rolling in under the tweet. Take a look at her now-viral post below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the lovely messages she received:

@SjavaOgezayom shared some advice:

"Congrats mummy, when you want to book for service, send it to Middelburg.

@Lebogangsheldon said:

"Yesssssss. Congratulations."

@Mphoo901 wrote:

"Congratulations...This is beautiful, honestly."

@Maphosa_Gilbert responded with:

"A win."

@kokiiniezer1 tweeted:

"Congratulations mama."

@Chad42125532 added:

"Congratulations Lelwa... The dress and the body."

Source: Briefly.co.za