Dane Prinsloo is now celebrated by many social media users who are happy after buying herself a brand new car

Dane has just spoiled herself with a stunning AUDI Q3 SUV that is priced at R600k and many social media users are inspired

The beautiful woman bought the car in Bryantson, Jozi and has credited her late dad for blessing her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dane Prinsloo is a stunning woman who just bought herself a brand new Audi Q3 Quattro and headed to social media to brag about it. The beautiful woman rewarded her hard work with the white SUV and she is receiving all the congratulatory messages.

Prinsloo is seen in a dealership with a representative, the images are going viral and Mzansi is wowed. The images confirm that the lady bought her car at Audi Centre Bryanston.

Briefly News did some background on an Audi Q3 35 TFSI car and discovered that it costs R695 000. The five-seater car has top of the range features such as a manual or automatic engine. It boasts of a heater, power steering, height-adjustable front seat as well as park sensors among other features.

The stunning woman thanked her late dad for all the blessing and captioned the images on her Instagram page:

“Just got my brand new car. I am so blessed and my heart feels so full of love. Thank you to my daddy in heaven for making this possible. I wish you could see the smile on my face and I wish you were here.”

Dane Prinsloo is praised and congratulated for buying a brand new AUDI Q3 SUV. Image: @DanePrinsloo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Itsmythimthim said:

“Congratulations.”

@Tiffanyvangraan said:

"Congratulations babe, wishing you many happy miles, she's a beauty.”

@Karisham_Ramdev said:

“Stunning choice Danè.”

@Leratogigaba said:

“OMG this is huge! Congratulations.”

@Joshymims said:

“Can I get a lift? Congrats Danétjie.”

@_Michael_Press said:

“Congratulations my love.”

@Izzyraad_Mua said:

“She’s soooo beautiful, congratulations baby.”

Halala: Mzansi inspired by the stunning lady who bought a new car: "1st baby"

Looking at a similar piece, Briefly News reported that Esona Mahlulo is being praised for her recent success after buying a new car. The Cape Town-based woman says the new whip is her first baby and has thanked her mother.

The social media account holder is now getting all the positive messages from social networking friends. The young Mzansi woman posted the picture as she posed at the dealership.

Briefly News didn’t need an invitation to also share and pen such an inspiring story for the young stunner. She wrote on Twitter timeline: “My very 1st baby, all thanks to my Mom.”

Source: Briefly.co.za