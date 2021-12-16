A local woman strode to her Twitter handle to share buying her first car with her large social media following

@ThembiMatroshe shared several pictures with a bottle of champagne and the new vehicle at the dealership

Apart from some snide remarks, locals flooded the stunner's mentions with messages of congratulations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An excited local temptress is the talk of the town online and for good reason, too, as she flaunts her newest vehicle acquisition on Mzansi's social media streets.

But a mere dose of excitement was far from the only thing driving @ThembiMatroshe, who took the time to credit the big win to her ancestral cohort, using iziduko (clan names) as she acknowledged each of them for their role in catapulting her to some faraway places.

A Mzansi woman is celebrating making some big moves. Image: @ThembiMatroshe

Source: Twitter

Taking to her handle, the Twitter user wrote:

"I bought my first car. All praise be to the Lord and my Ancestors. Miya; Gcwanini; Sbewu; Mancoba; Vezi; Mja; Maroborobo; Renqwa; Salakulandelwa. Makukhanye, kwande, kubekuhle!!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It didn't take long for other social networking users to stan the achievement, giving the new car owner due credit after she shared a photo dump at the dealership with the Kia Seltos. One picture shows her popping the champagne with her car keys in one hand.

Another image shows her full-figured self, kitted out in a tight-fitting black bodysuit, standing in front of the vehicle, which was covered in a red cloth fitted with a cherry bow before its big reveal. On its hood is a small bouquet of white flowers while the woman dutifully clutches the bottle of Moët & Chandon and wears a bright smile.

The tweet had nearly 15 000 likes, 1 000 retweets, and 400 comments as Saffas reacted to it in kind. Apart from some offish remarks, netizens congratulated the beauty en masse over the mean feat.

Mixed messages flood mentions

Briefly News staked out the comments section to bring readers all the interesting reactions to the post.

@Revolutionizt1 wrote:

"At least your ancestors are working hard mine don't work."

@Rebeccalekala said:

"Me zooming out to see the brand so that I can congratulate you properly."

@Buti_Syd added:

"Siyak'bongela but this won't matter in heaven. Hope this helps."

Man's flashy new BMW G20 330i turns heads

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that a local gent headed to the socials to flaunt his flashy new whip, and no one could blame him, as one look at the marvel illustrated just how much German excellence is prized above all else.

The social networking user @Dr_Mfumo took to Twitter to share several pictures of the dream car that instantly made him the talk of the town.

"Your dreams are valid," the inspirational tweet read.

Of the images, one shows the new BMW man seated on the bonnet of the car, which at that point, was covered with plain black cloth and a giant red bow placed over the top above its grill.

Another picture showed the local man, wearing a big bright smile, seated in the same spot but with the car now unveiled to reveal its magnificent royal blue finish as it glistened in the light of the brightly-lit dealership.

Source: Briefly.co.za