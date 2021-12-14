Saffas are reacting to pictures of a beautiful same-sex marriage after two women strode down the aisle to tie the knot

A Twitter user, @HookedOnKK, shared snaps of the occasion, leaving other users green with envy at the sight

Briefly News jumped into the comments section to unearth some of the best reactions to the tweet

Much like graduation season, the wedding feels have hit Mzansi hard as locals gather in their numbers to celebrate some incredible major flexes amid the festive season.

One such couple's majestic matrimonial affair has netizens talking loudly after pictures of the opulent ceremony surfaced online. A Twitter user, @HookedOnKK, wasted little time in sharing snaps from the venue, and dare we say, others on the social networking platform were absolutely green with envy.

Locals are hooked to a splendid wedding between two women. Image: @HookedOnKK

"So beautiful," read the caption topped off a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes.

And just like a volcanic eruption, reactions to the post spread and caused a massive stir as Saffas took in the scenes. One of the women appeared elegant in an embellished cream white dress complete with a floor-length silhouette bridal cape.

Her partner looked every bit as dapper in a one of its kind forest green custom-made suede blazer worn over a white shirt with a black bow tie, black trousers and shiny black red bottoms.

Impressed locals swarmed the tweep's mentions as the post attracted more than 24 000 likes, almost 2 800 retweets and a shade above 200 remarks.

Briefly News takes a deep dive into the comments to bring readers all the interesting reactions to the post.

@_Larry_R wrote:

"Thought that was Nomzamo for a sec."

@Thingolwamajobe said:

They look so beautiful, ay but Frame 4."

@_modieginkoana_ added:

"Most beautiful thing I've seen all day."

Stunning Mzansi couple tie the knot in colourful wedding

Elsewhere, in perhaps one of the most colour-filled wedding ceremonies you'll see in Mzansi, a stunning couple exchanged their vows and sealed the deal with an assured "I do" during an intimate affair.

Briefly News previously reported that pictures of the newly-wed husbands' stylish and elegant affair graced the timeline on Twitter for all love excited Saffas to see. Heading online, @NgcoboMmotla, shared a photo dump that surely left the pair as the envy of all who see them.

"I do I do," the simple caption read.

The tweet attracted more than 8 000 likes, close to 900 retweets and more than 130 comments as locals shared in the joy online.

